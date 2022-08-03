Anthony Edwards’ bold ‘Best Player’ claim will please Timberwolves fans

Minnesota Timberwolves fans will not have to wait for long to see Anthony Edwards ascend as one of the top players in the NBA … at least according to the youngster himself.

During an interview with Complex, Edwards shared how he sees himself being in the conversation for the best player in the NBA in a year’s time. He knows he has a lot to work on, but he is confident one season is enough to learn everything he needs and fix all those areas in his game that needs improvement.

“Yeah for sure. I need another year. After this year, I think I’ll be in the (best player) conversation,” Edwards said.

The Timberwolves youngster did say earlier that he would become the face of the NBA when LeBron James and Kevin Durant retires, so it isn’t really a surprise for him to make the “Best Player” claim. At least he also gave himself some time to adjust and really work on his game.

First things first for him, though. As he looks to become a better version of himself compared to 2021-22, Edwards shared his aspirations of becoming an All-Star starter and a proven winner with the Timberwolves this upcoming campaign.

“Me personally, I want to be an All-Star Starter. I want my averages to go up. I want to win a lot of games and go deep into the playoffs,” Edwards added in the same interview.

It remains to be seen if Edwards can walk the talk and accomplish the goals he set for himself, but hey, Timberwolves fans will surely love the confidence and swag he’s showing early in his career.