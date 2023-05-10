Tom Holland has more than his successful career to celebrate. Holland revealed that he has been sober for one year and four months.

The Spider-Man star spoke to Entertainment Weekly in promotion for his upcoming Apple TV+ series, The Crowded Room. In The Crowded Room, Holland plays an antisocial young man who is arrested for a shooting. He said that the role prompted to check in on his own mental health.

“Learning about mental health and the power of it, and speaking to psychiatrists about [the characters] Danny and Billy’s struggles, has been something that has been so informative to my own life,” he said.

He added that he has become better at “recognizing triggers” such as social media.

Holland who is known for his roles in action films, said that this role challenged him in a different way.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I’m no stranger to the physical aspects of the job doing the whole action-movie thing. But the mental aspect, it really beat me up and it took a long time for me to recover afterwards, to sort of get back to reality,” he admitted.

“I was seeing myself in him, but in my personal life,” he explained. “I remember having a bit of a meltdown at home and thinking, like, ‘I’m going to shave my head. I need to shave my head because I need to get rid of this character.’ And, obviously, we were mid-shooting, so I decided not to. … It was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before.”

The actor did not disclose what substance he was sober from but in a April 2020 virtual appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live he spoke about taking a break from alcohol.

If you or anyone you know is facing substance abuse issues, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information 24/7.