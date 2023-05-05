The stars were out for last night’s Warriors-Lakers game including on-screen and real-life couple Tom Holland and Zendaya. Some sports stars including three from the San Fransisco 49ers were in attendance and had some fun at Holland’s expense.

While the game last night was not particularly interesting — the Warriors won in a blowout — Sean Cunningham of Fox40 caught 49ers George Kittle, Sam Darnold, and Christian McCaffery shooting webs a la Spider-Man at Holland and Zendaya from their courtside seats. Holland and Zendaya had a laugh over it.

30 point Warriors blowout, so I was entertained by Zendaya and Spider-Man actor Tom Holland catching 49ers players George Kittle, Sam Darnold and Christian McCaffrey practice shooting spiderwebs while seated courtside. @gkittle46 @Zendaya @TomHolland1996 pic.twitter.com/DzXTRDDo2c — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) May 5, 2023

It’s not surprising that Zendaya, an Oakland native, was at the Chase Center in support of the Warriors last night. She’s one of the world’s biggest stars and will soon be seen in Dune: Part Two — reprising her role of Chani from the first film. Her role should be substantially bigger than hers in the first film, so that’s exciting for fans of the megastar.

Tom Holland has been broadening his horizons since Spider-Man: No Way Home jumping from one Sony to another with Uncharted last year. To his credit, he has also starred in independent films like The Devil All the Time and Cherry, even if in the case of the latter, it was a huge misfire. Holland’s getting ready for his first big streaming series gig, though, and stars in The Crowded Room for Apple TV+ — which will premiere next month. He stars as Danny Sullivan, a man arrested for his involvement in a shooting, and the series will observe his interrogation sessions with Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried). The first three episodes will premiere on June 9.

The Golden State Warriors blew out the Los Angeles Lakers 127-100 to tie up the series 1-1 in the Western Conference Semifinals. The series will head to Los Angeles next for Game 3 — could we see more of two of Hollywood’s biggest stars at future games?