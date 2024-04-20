Zendaya and Tom Holland have Spider-Man to thank for getting them out of a speeding ticket. The Euphoria actress was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her upcoming film Challengers when she was asked if she ever got pulled over.
“Tom and I were rushing to a spin class … with my mother,” she told host Jimmy Kimmel. “I was not going to do the spin class. He was going to do the spin class ’cause I don’t do that. But we were going a little fast ’cause we were running late.”
The police officer recognized that Holland was in the car and was a fan of his role as Spider-Man which Zendaya also is in the film series as Michelle “MJ” Jones.
“They recognized that he was Spider-Man, and we were fine,” Zendaya recalled. “We got a warning, and everything was okay.”
Why Zendaya and Tom Holland's Relationship Is Private
“Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible,” the Cherry actor told The Hollywood Reporter in June. “We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”
Zendaya and Tom Holland confirmed dating rumors when paparazzi caught the two kissing in the front seat of Holland's car in 2021. In an interview with GQ that year, the Uncharted actor said the photo “robbed” them of their privacy.
“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” Tom said.
“We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don’t think it’s about not being ready. It’s just that we didn’t want to,” he added.
Zendaya has said the same about their relationship and why the couple chooses to stay tight-lipped about their romance.
“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” Zendaya told Elle back in August. “I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share.”
The Euphoria actress added, “It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can't hide. That's not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”
Challengers hits theaters on April 26. Look at the trailer below: