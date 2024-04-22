It appears that Tom Holland will be involved in the creative process of the MCU‘s Spider-Man 4.
Speaking to Deadline at the Sands International Film Festival in St Andrews, Scotland, Holland reflected on his signature role. He first confessed that he would love to continue to play the role until the wheels fall off.
“The simple answer is that I'll always want to do Spider-Man films,” he said. “I owe my life and career to Spider-Man. So the simple answer is yes. I'll always want to do more.”
Beyond simply wanting to do more MCU films, Holland is aware of the risk of going back to the well. Making new films means coming up with new stories to tell for Peter Parker.
“We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we've cracked it, we have a legacy to protect,” Holland confessed. “The third movie [No Way Home] was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing.”
Spider-Man 4 can't be the same movie again
He then revealed that he's part of the creative meetings for the first time, at least this early in pre-production. “This is the first time in this process that I've been part of the creative so early. It's just a process where I'm watching and learning,” Holland revealed. “It's just a really fun stage for me.
“Like I said, everyone wants to make it happen. But we want to make sure we're not overdoing the same things,” he continued.
It's a fair concern. The MCU's Spider-Man trilogy was a refreshing take on the character after the two past iterations starring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.
No Way Home brought together all three iterations of the iconic character. Maguire and Garfield teamed with Holland's iteration of the character to take down their past rogues gallery. The film was the MCU's biggest hit in the past few years, grossing over $1.9 billion worldwide after opening to $260 million domestically.
Tom Holland's MCU run as Spider-Man began in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. He was recruited by Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark to battle Chris Evans' Steve Rodgers/Captain America team.
Subsequently, Holland received his first solo film, Homecoming, a year later, which grossed $880 million worldwide. Two years later, his second film, Far From Home was released and grossed over $1.1 billion worldwide. If nothing else, Holland has been a draw to the MCU.
Tom Holland's non-MCU career
Outside of his Spider-Man role, Holland is known for his role in Billy Elliot the Musical. This West End role put Holland on the map. He would subsequently appear in films like In the Heart of the Sea, A Monster Calls, and The Lost City of Z.
As his MCU career blossomed, Holland has also taken on other ambitious projects. He's starred in The Devil All the Time, Onward, Cherry, and Uncharted. In 2023, Holland made his way to the small screen when he starred in Apple TV+'s The Crowded Room.
This year, Holland makes his way back to West End in a production of Romeo and Juliet. The play will transfer to Broadway later in the year.