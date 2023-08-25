Of the 30 players competing for the $75 million prize pool at the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship, Adam Schenk may arguably be the least recognizable — at least to the casual golf fan.

After all, unlike the majority of the names in this stacked field at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club, Schenk has never before qualified for the Tour Championship.

And do you know what else the Indiana native has never done? In 180 official PGA Tour starts, he's never visited the winner's circle. Not once. However, he did come close a couple of times this season, which has easily been his best since joining the tour in 2017.

Adam Schenk has had the best season of his PGA Tour career

Back in March at the Valspar Championship, the 31-year-old notched the highest finish of his PGA Tour career, ending his week just one shot back of winner Taylor Moore in a solo second.

Just over two months later, on Memorial Day weekend at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Schenk got himself into a playoff with Emiliano Grillo but lost on the second extra hole.

In addition to those two tournaments, the Purdue alum earned an additional four top-10 finishes, including a tie for sixth at the opening event of the PGA Tour Playoffs, the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship in Memphis, which rocketed him up the FedEx Cup standings.

While he didn't play quite as well the following week at the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields, tying for 34th, it was good enough to earn him an invite to the Tour Championship as he sat in 23rd place in the standings heading into the season's final event.

And he's certainly making the most of this opportunity.

With the staggered-stroke format in effect, Schenk began his week at East Lake at 1-under, nine shots back of top-seeded Scottie Scheffler. But after 18 holes, the one-time Korn Ferry Tour winner sat just three shots back in a tie for fifth after firing a 7-under round of 63.

Now, as mentioned, this 2022-23 PGA Tour season has already been the best of Adam Schenk's career. For just making it to the Tour Championship, he's already earned automatic invitations to all four major championships next year and will also tee it up in all eight Signature events.

Then there's his standing in the Official World Golf Ranking. Following his season debut at the Fortinet Championship, where he tied for 55th, he was ranked 176th. And after missing the cut two weeks later at the Sanderson Farms Championship, he dropped to 185th. Coming into the Tour Championship, Adam Schenk had vaulted 142 spots to 43rd. That's quite the jump.

Adam Schenk could nearly double his career earnings with a win at the Tour Championship

Then there's the matter of money. Through the BMW, Schenk has already pocketed $4,862,291, easily the most lucrative season of his career. In fact, that figure accounts for more than half of his career earnings on the PGA Tour. In his first five seasons combined, he earned $4,852,254, bringing his overall total to $9,714,545.

Here's the fun part. If Schenk somehow manages to shock the world and record his first PGA Tour victory at the Tour Championship, he'll collect a cool $18 million. Simple math tells us that would be nearly double what he's made in six years in just one tournament.

Can he actually make that happen? We'll have to wait and see on that. At the very least, he'd make $500,000 if he fell back to last place. But no matter what happens, Adam Schenk has had a life-changing year. It could just change a lot more come Sunday afternoon.