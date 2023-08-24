The PGA Tour season is coming to a close. The Tour Championship wraps things up for golf in the 2022-2023 season. After a long season full of big moments, the top 30 players are here, competing for the coveted FedEx Trophy. The first round has already started on Thursday, Aug. 24. Here is everything you need to know on how to watch the Tour Championship.

What is the Tour Championship?

The Tour Championship is the PGA Tour's season-ending event. The top 30 players who have qualified throughout the season come together in an epic golf tournament for the FedEx Cup Playoffs finale.

The winner is awarded the FedEx Cup Trophy and the $18 million dollar winner's bonus that comes with it. That $18 million comes out of a $75 million purse.

The event is hosted at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga. Rory McIlroy is the defending champion and is looking to defend his title this year despite a back injury.

Tour Championship: How to watch

You can watch the PGA Tour live on ESPN+. ESPN+ has the entire event covered. There are multiple different streams to watch, including streams that will play the main feed, different featured groups, and different featured holes.

The Tour Championship can also be viewed on television. The Golf Channel will broadcast the event from 1-6 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, 2-7 p.m. ET on Saturday, and 1-6 p.m. ET on Sunday. CBS will also broadcast the Tour Championship at 3-7 p.m. ET on Saturday and 1:30-6 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The event can also be streamed on Fubo.

*Watch golf on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Leaderboard

Round one kicked off at 11:26 a.m. ET. The golfers at the bottom of the top 30 tee off first.

Scottie Scheffler is at the top of the leaderboard. He gets a 10-stroke advantage. He will be paired up with Viktor Hovland, who is currently in second place. Rory McIlroy, currently in third place, is a major threat to come back and win it all, but he'll have to do it while fighting through back pain. Twice before, McIlroy has entered the Tour Championship outside of first place and has come back to win it all. Jon Rahm and Lucas Glover round out the top five on the leaderboard.

Tee times

All times are in ET.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

11:26 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka

11:37 a.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Tyrrell Hatton

11:48 a.m. – Jason Day, Sam Burns

11:59 a.m. – Adam Schenk, Collin Morikawa

12:10 p.m. – Taylor Moore, Nick Taylor

12:21 p.m. – Corey Conners, Si Woo Kim

12:32 p.m. – Sungjae Im, Tony Finau

12:43 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Tom Kim

12:54 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

1:05 p.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley

1:16 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:27 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman

1:38 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Max Homa

1:49 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm

2:00 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland