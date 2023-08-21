An insane 8-under-64 play notched Scottie Scheffler the lead during the BMW Championship series. But, as fate would have it, everything started dwindling down for the American golfer. He may have overtaken rival Rory McIlroy but Scheffler ended up stuck in second with Matt Fitzpatrick. The reason behind all of this? Viktor Hovland set a new course record at Olympia Fields Country Club and sealed the deal with his own back nine.

A lot was going well for Scottie Scheffler during the BMW Championship. A lot of fans thought that it was his to win before the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs. But, Viktor Hovland swooped in with ten birdies and scored a 61 to score the championship in his favor.

It takes a once-in-a-lifetime and never before seen performance to overtake the American golfer's score in his fairly great showing at Olympia Fields. It was exactly what the Norwegian golfer did at Olympia Fields and Scheffler knows this. He unveiled how he was dealing with the loss in his latest statement with the PGA Tour.

“I can hold my head high … I did my best out here today and fought hard,” the American disclosed after he lost to Hovland.

But, frustrations are always going to be there for Scheffler as he had the BMW Championship all in his hands but he had hit a bogey on the 17th hole. “I'm just a bit frustrated. I think that would be the way to describe it. I mean, Viktor went out and really just beat me today and played a fantastic round,” he said.