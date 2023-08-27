After becoming the first female trainer to saddle a Triple Crown winner when Arcangelo won the Belmont Stakes, Jena Antonucci backed up that achievement in a huge way with a triumph in the Travers Stakes.

Arcangelo was forced back in the early part of the race, but jockey Javier Castellano led a charge around the far turn before taking command in the stretch to win the Summer Derby.

Antonucci had been criticized before the race because Arcangelo had no raced since the historic Belmont victory in June. She felt the horse would benefit more from the time off, and she proved to use the correct strategy as Arcangelo had more than enough to take control down the stretch.

“Thanks for the naysayers for motivating me a little bit more,” Antonucci said after the race. “Not that we needed any more motivation, but we will stay focused on what works best for this horse.”

Antonucci also pointed out that it was owner Jon Ebbert who came up with the strategy of not forcing Arcangelo into action and running him frequently. That strategy may be traditional among thoroughbred owners, but Ebbert is more interested in preserving his horse's strength rather than wringing every bit of energy out of him

Castellano rode the winner, a 3-year-old gray son of Arrogate, who finished the 1 1/4 miles in 2:02.23. He was never seriously threatened by a late inside rally by second place finisher Disarm. Tapit Trice was third and Forte fourth.

The victory was Castellano's seventh career victory in the Travers. The race included all three Triple Crown winners as well as highly touted Forte.