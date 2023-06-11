For the first time in history, a female-trained horse won a Triple Crown leg when Arcangelo bested the field on Sunday to come out on top of the field at the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

Arcangelo is trained by 47-year-old Jena Antonucci, whose success breaks an extremely long drought in the horseracing world. Prior to Arcangelo's win, 30 women had tried to win a race in the Triple Crown across 47 events as a trainer, but all of them failed to accomplish the feat that Antonucci just achieved in New York.

Of course, her stunning feat is now being celebrated not just in the horse racing world but also by everyone on Twitter.

“HISTORY IN NEW YORK: ARCANGELO WINS THE BELMONT STAKES. In the 155th edition of the race, Jena Antonucci just became the first female trainer to win the Test of the Champion. Incredible,” tweeted John Fanta of FOX Sports.

Some things are bigger than sports. Jena Antonucci: "You are seen." https://t.co/tCu79zAIbm pic.twitter.com/cPQPAFp4i8 — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) June 10, 2023

“Congratulations Jena Antonucci—the first female trainer to win the Belmont Stakes. Archangelo wins—and jockey Javier Castellano rode winning horses on two of the 2023 Triple Crown races. #BelmontStakes #Archangelo,” said @thepopcornreel.

Congrats @jenaantonucci on being the first female trainer to win The Belmont Stakes! 💪pic.twitter.com/vB48SwfYOz — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) June 10, 2023

Meanwhile, @rossblacker shared an interesting story: “So I sat right by the local FOX set today…early in the day Jena Antonucci was interviewed….she walked off set, I was in my chair and she was like good luck today…I asked her if she liked her horse…exact response ‘I effin love my horse.” She knew.'”

Congrats to the 155th Belmont Stakes winner, (3) Arcangelo!! pic.twitter.com/KBkVE4qwwF — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 10, 2023

Arcangelo's win at the 2023 Belmont Stakes is its third overall win and also the third in a row. Prior to the event on Sunday, it won the 2023 Peter Pan (Grade 3 stakes) last May.