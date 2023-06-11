In a year where there was no threat of a Triple Crown winner, horse racing history was made in the 155th Belmont Stakes as Arcangelo rallied to come up with the victory for trainer Jena Antonucci. She became the first female trainer to come up with a victory in one of the Triple Crown races.

ARCANGELO wins the 2023 Belmont Stakes! pic.twitter.com/eebMI17K7P — Daily Racing Form (@DailyRacingForm) June 10, 2023

HISTORY! Arcangelo's Trainer, Jena Antonucci, is the first female trainer to win a #BelmontStakes! pic.twitter.com/T7Md6wiXsQ — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 10, 2023

Arcangelo, who went off in the 1 1/2-mile race at odds of 7-1, was ridden expertly by veteran jockey Javier Castellano. The jockey stayed close in the first half of the race and maintain a place near the rail. He ensured that the horse would not have to run any extra distance in the taxing thoroughbred race.

Castellano demonstrated great patience as he waited for an opportunity to drive his horse through the opening and take the lead. The strategy worked out perfectly as he was able to gain the victory over the favored Forte by 1 1/2 lengths. Tapit Trice finished in third place.

Arcangelo won the classic race in a time of 2 minutes, 29.23 seconds. Antonucci celebrated by kissing her horse in the winner's circle. “I don't know that I have words right now,” Antonucci said on the Fox broadcast of the race. “I am just so proud of the horse. He has the heart of a champion and it's just amazing.”

Jena Antonucci also made note of the milestone for women in the sport. “Never give up, and if you can't find a seat at the table, make your own table.”

This marked the fifth consecutive year that 3 different horses won the Triple Crown races.