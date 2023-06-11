And just like that, the 2023 Triple Crown is over and done — but not before history was made at the 2023 Belmont Stakes. For the first time in history, a woman was able to win a Triple Crown race as a trainer, with Jena Antonucci getting the honors.

Antonucci believed in her horse's chances to win the Belmont Stakes, but she was still left shocked, understandably, when it started to truly dawn on her that Arcangelo bested all the other horses on the field on Sunday to come away as the winner of the 155th edition of the race.

Antonucci was interviewed in the stands just after Arcangelo's win, and what she said made an already unforgettable day for horse racing fans even more memorable.

“Never give up and if you can’t find a seat at the table, make your own table and build your team and never give up,” Antonucci shared after etching her name into history books. “You are seen, people see you, just keep working your butt off.”

“If you can’t find a seat at the table, build your own table.” What a great quote from Jena Antonucci. pic.twitter.com/iA7iojuRiM — Wes Reynolds (@WesReynolds1) June 10, 2023

Interestingly enough, Arcangelo's victory also came on the same day as the 50th year anniversary of Secretariat's Belmont Park success that cemented its status as the greatest racehorse of all time. Secretariat, of course, was owned by a woman, Penny Chenery.

Arcangelo was jockeyed by Javier Castellano, who was on Mage when it won the first leg of this year's Triple Crown at the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

Forte finished second at the Belmont Stakes while Tapit Trice finished third. Arcangelo's win this weekend was its third overall in five starts.