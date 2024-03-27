The Minnesota Twins look to defend their AL Central title as they take on the Kansas City Royals. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Royals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Twins did not make many moves this offseason. They did sign Carlos Santana, and Josh Staumont, so those two players should have an impact on the team. Minnesota was also able to trade for Anthony DeSclafani, Manuel Margot, and Steven Okert. The Twins do have DeSclafani, and Jhoan Duran starting the season on the IL.
The Royals made plenty of moves this offseason. They were able to sign Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha, Hunter Renfroe, Chris Stratton, Will Smith, Adam Frazier, and Garrett Hampson this offseason. Kansas City also traded for Nick Anderson, Kyle Wright, and John Schreiber. On the injury side of things, Tyler Duffey, Michael Massey, and Kris Bubic will begin the season on the IL.
Pablo Lopez and Cole Ragans will get the opening day nod for their teams.
MLB Odds: Twins-Royals Odds
Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+140)
Moneyline: -122
Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-170)
Moneyline: +104
Over: 8 (-110)
Under: 8 (-110)
How to Watch Twins vs. Royals
Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Kansas City
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Twins have their ace on the mound, and he gives them a great chance to win any game. Lopez finished 2023 with a seventh-place finish in the Cy Young race. He threw 194 innings, struck out 234 batters, and he had a 1.15 WHIP. Lopez had a lot of success last season, and that should continue into 2024.
Speaking of his success, Lopez was able to dominate the Royals last season. He struck out 27 batters in 20.1 innings pitched, and he only gave up runs in one of his outings against Kansas City. Along with that, Lopez was able to throw a complete game, four-hit shutout his last time out against the Royals. If he can continue to dominate the Royals, the Twins will win this game.
Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win
Cole Ragans is a pitcher everybody needs to keep in an eye on. He is one of the best in not only the division, but the entire MLB. Ragans made 12 starts for the Royals in 2023, threw 71.2 innings, had a 2.64 ERA, struck out 89, and had a 1.07 WHIP. With that, teams had a .195 batting average of Ragans last season in his 12 starts with the Royals. He is a very good pitcher, and he has a lot to build off. If he can continue this newfound success, he will lead the Royals to plenty of wins this season.
Final Twins-Royals Prediction & Pick
I truly believe these two teams will finish at the top of the American League Central Division in 2024. The Twins are the clear favorite, but the Royals deserve some more love. This is a great pitching matchup to begin the 2024 season for these two teams, as well. I love the under to hit because of it. Do not expect eight runs to be scored here. I also like the Royals to keep this game close, and at least cover this spread.
Final Twins-Royals Prediction & Pick: Royals +1.5 (-170), Under 8 (-110)