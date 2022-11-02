Twitter goes bonkers as Virat Kohli makes history in Adelaide

Twitterati hailed Virat Kohli after the talismanic Indian batter scripted history on Wednesday. With his match-winning knock of 64* of 44 balls against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval, Virat Kohli surpassed Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardena to become the highest scorer in T20 World Cups. While Mahela Jayawardena retired with a total of 1016 runs in 31 knocks in the world’s best T20 tournament, Virat Kohli has now scored 1064 runs in the competition. What’s more, the former India captain also has the highest average and most 50+ scores in T20 World Cup history.

Best T20I batsman of All time. The GOAT 👑. He owns T20 World Cup 💥🔥 — Cricket Crazy 🇮🇳 (@CricketCrazy00) November 2, 2022

Virat Kohli has 13 fifties from just 23 innings in the T20 World Cup. The GOAT in T20I. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 2, 2022

Virat Kohli in this T20 World Cup: 82* (53) Vs Pakistan.

62* (44) Vs Netherlands.

12 (11) Vs South Africa.

64* (44) Vs Bangladesh. – 220 runs at 220 average with 3 fifties in 4 innings. King Kohli dominating like usual in the WC. pic.twitter.com/4hvApLNpjl — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 2, 2022

Watching Virat Kohli scoring live is just so beautiful. No one can ever get tired of it. pic.twitter.com/371kd3n2oL — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) November 2, 2022

Before the game against the Shakib Al Hasan-led side, Virat Kohli was 16-runs shy of Mahela Jayawardena’s record in T20 World Cups. However, ever since his arrival in Australia, the Delhi-born batter has been in prime form, playing some splendid knocks already in the tourney.

Wednesday was no different for Virat Kohli as he kept the Indian innings together and then lifted his game in the final few overs to remain unbeaten on 64.

This was his third fifty in this edition of the T20 World Cup, after having played possibly the best-ever knock in the format against Pakistan late last month. He followed his match-defining 82* with another fifty against the Netherlands last week.

Despite Virat Kohli’s brilliant batting performance, the game went down the wire with Bangladesh opener Liton Das providing the early flourish to his side as he raced through to a 21-ball fifty.

Luckily for India, a direct hit from KL Rahul brought an end to his innings. Once Liton Das was back in the hut, India turned the tide back in their favor and not only won the match but also went top of the table as well.

Virat Kohli who was declared the Man of the Match after India’s win was pretty happy with his display in the contest before emphasizing that he was enjoying his batting at the moment.

“Pretty close game, not as close as we would’ve liked it to be. It was another good day with the bat I guess, was trying to play myself into the innings. When I went in there was pressure, was watching the ball well. I’m just in a happy space, I don’t want to compare anything. What’s in the past is in the past. As soon as I knew the WC was in Australia, I was grinning from ear to ear. I knew good cricketing shots would be the key. I knew the kind of experience and game awareness of having played in Australia will come in handy for the team. I absolutely love playing in this ground. Right from the nets at the back, as soon as I enter, it makes me feel at home. That knock at MCG was meant to be, but when I come here, it’s like I’m meant to come to Adelaide and enjoy my batting,” Virat Kohli said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Meanwhile, India skipper Rohit Sharma credited the entire team for the victory over Bangladesh. However, Rohit Sharma reserved rich praise for Arshdeep Singh, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul.

While KL Rahul returned to form with a majestic 32-ball half-century against the Bangla Tigers at the Adelaide Oval, Virat Kohli played another splendid knock of 64* off 44 balls to help India post a total of 184/6 on the board.

But it was the young Arshdeep Singh who kept his calm under tremendous pressure during the closing stages of the contest. With Bangladesh needing 20 to win in the final over which eventually came down to 7 off the last ball, Arshdeep Singh bowled a fine yorker to keep the batsman down to a single, securing a 5-run win for India.