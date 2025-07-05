After the Golden State Valkyries' red-hot performance in June, they will embark on an 8-day road trip to open the month of July, starting with a rematch with MVP candidate Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx. These next four games on the road will be a test for the Valkyries, as one of the hottest teams in the WNBA aims to build on its unexpected 9-7 start.

Ahead of its matchup with the best team in the W, Golden State got a mix of good and bad news on the injury report front. Starting with the bad news, rookie guard Carla Leite will remain sidelined against Minnesota.

Leite was ruled out with the same back injury that's kept her out for the last four games. She last played in the first half of the Indiana Fever game but did not see the floor in the second half of that contest. Before the Valkyries' blowout win over the Seattle Storm, Natalie Nakase gave some insight into Leite's nagging back injury.

“We take everything day by day,” Nakase said in regard to a question about Leite's injury timetable. “[Leite] told me she feels a lot better. I check in with her every day through texts. I told her that's kind of what we're going to do. When players are usually out, I want to hear about their progression and what they do to take care of their bodies. And to me, she's right on track.”

While it's concerning that Leite will miss her fifth game in a row, it's important to remember the that the Valkyries are pretty conservative when it comes to player health. Rarely do they let players play through an injury before being fully recovered. That's something Nakase emphasizes a lot, everything from managing players' minutes to personalizing each player's recovery plan.

Kayla Thornton's injury update

But the good news for Golden State is that veteran forward Kayla Thornton, the heart and soul of the team, is not listed on the team's injury report. Thornton exited midway through the Storm game on Sunday after taking a rough backscreen. At open practice this week, Nakase described Thornton's injury as neck-related, but did not seem concerned that it would be a long-term injury for Thornton.

“She said she felt fine,” Nakase told reporters as Thornton was participating in practice. “So again, we're going day-to-day obviously, but yeah, she's fine.”

Assuming Thornton is good to play, the Valkyries will be as close to full-strength as they've been in nearly three weeks. Nakase also relayed that Janelle Salaün and Cecilia Zandalasini will be ready to play after returning from EuroBasket. But Nakase at least has the option to play them against the high-powered Lynx.

Injuries and absences haven't been too much of a factor in how the Valkyries have played, a testament to their depth. But being close to full strength comes at the right time. Four games in eight days on the road is a tall task for any team. And while the Valkyries have surpassed expectations, this road trip is a test.

Golden State faces the Lynx, Dream, Fever, and Aces on this upcoming trip. These are all playoff teams, all with some serious star power. This stretch will show the true mettle of this Valkyries team, for better or for worse.