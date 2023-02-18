With Ravindra Jadeja completing the rare double of 250 wickets and 2,500 runs in Test cricket, Twitter went wild on Friday. The India allrounder’s feat came on the opening day of the second Test against Australia in Delhi, making him the second fastest to the landmark. In the process, Ravindra Jadeja also surpassed former Pakistan skipper Imran Khan and ex-India captain Kapil Dev. While Imran Khan and Kapil Dev took 64 and 65 matches, respectively, to reach the milestone, the Saurashtra-born cricketer required 62 Tests to get there.

Australia opener Usman Khawaja became Ravindra Jadeja’s 250th wicket, taking him past the legendary Pakistan captain.

The overall record for the quickest to 250 wickets and 2,500 runs is with England’s Ian Botham, who made it to the mark in just 55 Test matches.

Speaking about Ravindra Jadeja’s performance in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, the southpaw was named the Man of the Match in the series opener in Nagpur.

The 34-year-old was the main difference between the two sides – grabbing seven wickets, including a fifer in Australia’s first essay with the ball and making a crucial 70 with the bat to secure a comfortable win for the home team.

Widely regarded as the best all-format allrounder in the world, Ravindra Jadeja’s statistics in the five-day version of the sport are mighty impressive.

Besides taking 252 wickets at an excellent average of just over 24, Ravindra Jadeja has made 2,593 runs at 37.04, with an unbeaten 175 being his highest score in the format.

Ravindra Jadeja’s splendid show didn’t go unnoticed by the fans, with several praising him on Twitter.

I suspect @imjadeja is a rare gem whose value we'll realise only after he retires. To my mind he's right up there with Wilfred Rhodes, Keith Miller, Imran, Botham & Kapil among the greatest all-rounders

Ravindra Jadeja is *almost* a perfect cricketer.

Ravindra Jadeja is *almost* a perfect cricketer.

Excellent bowler, batter, fielder, celebrator. And then he randomly bowls no-balls as a spinner – to remind us of humanity.

Ravindra Jadeja completed 250 wickets in Tests. The MVP in Test cricket.

250 wickets and 2500 runs with the bat in test cricket for Ravindra Jadeja. What an impeccable player! @imjadeja#TeamIndia#INDvAUS

Even former India cricketer Parthiv Patel was in awe of Ravindra Jadeja’s three-dimensional abilities.

“If we look at the opponents against whom he has picked up wickets, 71 wickets against Australia, 51 wickets against England, 42 wickets against South Africa, this shows that he has picked up wickets against the best of teams. And all these wickets did not come at home, he’s gone on away tours and regularly picked wickets for India,” Parthiv Patel said on Cricbuzz.

“It’s not like he only picks wickets on turning tracks. When India go abroad, his accuracy is so high that he gets wickets. We have to acknowledge and congratulate him for picking up 250 wickets in Test cricket. On top of that, he has also scored over 2500 runs,” Parthiv Patel added.

“We are not even taking about his fielding prowess, and when he add up his fielding efforts in Test cricket as well, we get a great all-rounder. Ravindra Jadeja fits the mold of a 3D player. It’s his style (bowling flat on such surfaces). He likes to bowl from stump to stump. He doesn’t get a lot of turn, whatever turn he gets, comes off the pitch. He relies on his pace, which is one of the biggest reasons that he gets so many wickets,” the former India wicketkeeper explained.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja, in a recent interview with a news publication, revealed that he hated being called “Sir”. The man from Gujarat is often called “Sir” by his supporters in India, but Jadeja said he liked being called “Bapu” and not anything else.

“We address each other with respect. It is always ‘Aap’ or ‘Bapu’. That’s my culture, that’s what the people around me do. Whether you know someone or not, if you are from the community, you address them as Bapu. You could be young or old, but respect is important,” he told the Indian Express.

“Time at my farmhouse is precious. Whatever happens to me on the cricket field, all the pressure, all thinking, all that high-intensity atmosphere … it’s a break from all that. I get relaxed there. I meet those who take care of the farm. I spend time with my horses. No one talks about cricket, they are my well-wishers. They want me to do well in cricket but don’t want to know what happens in the dressing room. I come to know that there is life outside cricket too,” Ravindra Jadeja stated.

“Computer ke saamne fukre log baithte rehte hain, meme banate rehte hain aur kuchh bhi likhte rehte hain (Those idlers sitting in front of a computer have nothing to do, they sit and make memes and write anything that comes to their mind) … See honestly, those things don’t matter to me. If they did, I wouldn’t have reached this far … They have no idea what all I had to go through to reach here. They say he is playing IPL and earning so much money … Believe me, in IPL, they don’t pick you by seeing your face,” the star India allrounder concluded.