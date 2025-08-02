The MLB trade deadline was a hectic one this year, with big names flying all over the league as contenders loaded up to make a push toward the playoffs. However, there was arguably no bigger deal than the Philadelphia Phillies acquiring closer Jhoan Duran from the Minnesota Twins.

Duran is one of the top closers in the league, and he wasted no time showing off his skills to the adoring fans in Philadelphia in his first appearance. The 27-year old made his debut with the franchise on Friday night in a save situation against the Detroit Tigers and made extremely quick work of the AL Central leaders, throwing just four pitches to get three outs and pick up his first save in his new digs.

After the game, Duran gushed about the environment in Philadelphia and the opportunity he is getting to play for the Phillies, via Jimmy King of Philly Sports Network.

Johan Duran after his Phillies debut: “It’s amazing, it’s my dream. I can say nothing right now, I’m too excited, too proud. It’s an honor for me to be here on this team, and with these fans, they love baseball” #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/iYwzvg9oR5 — Jimmy King (@Jimmyking35) August 2, 2025

“It’s amazing, it’s my dream. I can say nothing right now, I’m too excited, too proud,” Duran said after the game. “It’s an honor for me to be here on this team, and with these fans, they love baseball.”

This is Duran's 17th save of the season, and he and Phillies fans will both be hoping that there is plenty more where that came from as Philly chases an NL East title and a National League pennant that eluded it last year.

Duran's ERA is also getting close to slipping under two, as he entered Friday night's tilt with a stellar 2.01 mark in that department on the season. That number shows just how dominant the former Twins closer has been closing out games this season.

The bullpen has been one of the weaknesses for Philadelphia for multiple years now, and Rob Thomson and company were staring down that problem once again due to the ineligibility of Jose Alvarado for the postseason this year. While the middle innings may still be a struggle for the Phils, the addition of Duran ensures that they will have one of the most reliable pitchers in all of baseball to close the door on things.