UFC 292 is underway from the TD Garden in Boston as we're set to bring you another prediction and pick for this next Early Prelim bout in the Middleweight (185 lb) Division. Ultimate Fighter alumni Andre Petroski will take on the veteran Gerald Meerschaert in a very well-matched fight. Check out our UFC odds series for our Petroski-Meerschaert prediction and pick.

Andre Petroski (9-1) has been able stay perfect in the UFC so far at 4-0 after losing the finale of the Ultimate Fighter. He's been a great addition to the Middleweight roster and he poses a huge threat on the ground with half of his wins coming by way of submission so far. He'll face an equally-seasoned grappler in Geral Meerschaert. Petroski stands 6'0″ with a 73-inch reach.

Gerald Meerschaert (35-16) has gone 10-8 in the UFC since 2016. He's seen both highs and lows during his career and comes into this fight at 3-2 in his last five bouts. His last four wins have come by way of submission and he's been knocked out in two of his last three losses. He'll try to bounce back after a tough KO loss as he faces another newcomer to the UFC. Meerschaert stands 6'1″ with a 77.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 292 Odds: Andre Petroski-Gerald Meerschaert Odds

Andre Petroski: -260

Gerald Meerschaert: +196

Over (1.5) rounds: -134

Under (1.5) rounds: +106

How to Watch Andre Petroski vs. Gerald Meerschaert

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT (Early Prelims)

Why Andre Petroski Will Win

Andre Petroski has been one of the more consistent fighters from his season of The Ultimate Fighter when it comes to translating wins into the UFC. He's got a very distinct style of fighting that he imposes upon opponents with his strength. He's a wrestler by nature and does a great job of taking opponents down. Through four fights, he's got a 57% takedown accuracy and stays on his feet with 75% takedown defense. He's a powerhouse when he gains top position and he's extremely athletic through his jiu-jitsu transitions. While Meerschaert may be a BJJ black belt, Petroski could easily hold him down here and chase the submission with his physical advantages.

To win this fight, Petroski will have to do some work on the feet and gain Meerschaert's respect. Meerschaert would ultimately benefit from this fight hitting the mat as he feels most comfortable there, so Petroski should look to threaten him in the striking department first. Meerschaert has been knocked out clean a number of times, so it'll be important for Petroski to stun him with a few shots before working for a takedown. From there, he's got concussive ground-and-pound and could force the referee to step in early.

Why Gerald Meerschaert Will Win

Gerald Meerschaert hasn't had much luck against highly-touted prospects as he got knocked out clean by both Khamzat Chimaev and Joe Pyfer relatively early into their careers. Petroski will be very confident heading in with an undefeated record, so Meerschaert has a serious chance to take some of the wind out of his sails. He's a seasoned black belt on the ground and has a whopping 27 career wins by submission. We've seen Meerschart get hurt and then pull off an unlikely submission, so look for him to be constantly threatening, even when he's in a bad spot.

To win this fight, Meerschaert will have to be less timid on the feet than he has been in his previous fights and not let Petroski take the center of the octagon. He tends to start slow and has a hard time getting back if he's compromised early. Gerald Meerschaert should look to weather the storm in the first two rounds and allow Petroski to blow his gas tank. Meerschaert is extremely dangerous with his jiu-jitsu at the closing stages of a fight, so dragging this one into the deep waters may be the best chance he has at winning.

Final Andre Petroski-Gerald Meerschaert Prediction & Pick

This is an extremely good matchup from a stylistic standpoint and we should see some exciting grappling exchanges with the skill levels of both fighters. Petroski wins his fights by dragging opponents down and using strength and technique to sink in submissions. Gerald Meerschaert won't be an easy guy to submit quickly and he could threaten on the ground in his own right. If Petroski gets too eager on the ground, Meerschaert could pull off an improbably win.

However, Petroski is in his athletic prime as a fighter and should have the tools to overpower Meerschaert in this one. He'll have to stay patient through the jiu-jitsu and not give an inch to an opportunistic Meerschaert. Petroski should look to let his hands fly a little knowing Meerschaert chin has been compromised before. Let's go with him to get the win with an unlikely KO/TKO finish via ground-and-pound.

Final Andre Petroski-Gerald Meerschaert Prediction & Pick: Andre Petroski (-260); Wins by KO/TKO (+380)