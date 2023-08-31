UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is excited by the potential of Sean O'Malley.

O'Malley delivered on his hype by becoming the new bantamweight champion following an impressive second-round TKO victory over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 earlier this month.

“Sugar” was already extremely popular well before he was wearing UFC gold. However, he has a rocket strapped to his back now that he's officially a champion. UFC president Dana White even told him he had no idea how much money he was about to make.

O'Malley has also received a number of comparisons with Conor McGregor following the win and even the manner of his finish over Sterling was reminiscent of the Irishman's win over Jose Aldo back in 2015.

Jones agrees with the comparisons and is looking forward to seeing how far O'Malley can go.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Sean O’Malley – I’m excited about him – he has the look,” Jones said on the OverDogs Podcast (via MMA Junkie). “He reminds me a lot of McGregor. He’s really raw and authentic, he has that kind of rags-to-riches story that everyone appreciates, especially in this country.

“I like him. I like him a lot and I really want to see how far he can take it.”

Jones is even more so impressed considering he was confident Sterling would come out on top. Being one himself, Jones usually always picks the wrestler against the striker. Not to mention the fact that just about everyone in the combat sports world was leaning towards Sterling earning a fourth bantamweight title defense over O'Malley.

But with the 28-year-old proving him wrong, “Bones” is all in on O'Malley and is making sure to tune in for all his future fights.

“He’s young enough still to where he can take those leaps and bounds in his game,” Jones said. “He’s going to be around for a long time. To beat up Aljamain like that – I always put my money on the wrestler. O’Malley, he’s looking like the total package. I’m going to be tuning into his pay-per-views for the next couple of years.”

Jones is set for his own massive pay-per-view fight as he will look to defend the heavyweight title for the first time when he clashes with former champion Stipe Miocic in the UFC 295 headliner on Nov. 11 in Madison Square Garden, New York.