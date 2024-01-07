Boogie Ellis has very high expectations for himself.

The USC basketball team has had an up and down start to the 2023-24 season. The Trojans were ranking in the top 25 to start the season, and they looked solid to begin the year, but things have gone downhill since. USC went through a bad stretch throughout most of December, but they recently had a couple of easy Pac-12 games that resulted in wins. The Trojans played Stanford basketball on Saturday, and they convincingly beat the Cardinal 93-79 to improve to 8-7 on the year.

USC basketball needed to beat Stanford on Saturday, and they got the job done. The Trojans lost 5/6 games in the month of December, but they have changed their momentum with back-to-back wins to start the new year. A big reason for the win on Saturday was the play of Boogie Ellis. Ellis has been lights out from behind the arc this season, and that continued today as he was 6/8 from deep and he dropped 22 points.

After the game, a reporter pointed out that Boogie Ellis was 46% from deep so far this season. When the season started for USC, he had an even higher goal in mind.

“When this year started, I said I wanted to shoot 50%,” Ellis said in a video posted to Twitter by Luca Evans. “So, not quite there yet.”

During the interview, Ellis' USC teammate Kobe Johnson was at the podium as well, and his reaction says it all. He knows that Ellis has been superb from deep this season, and he knows that he can probably achieve his goal of 50%.

That was a big win for USC in terms of confidence as the Trojans now have won two games in a row. They still have a lot of work to do to get to where they want to be, but two wins in a row is a good place to start.