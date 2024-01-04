The USC Basketball team aimed to turn their season around against Cal

Three years ago, Andy Enfield led the USC Trojans, a #6 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, to the Elite Eight. It was the first time in his tenure, at that point eight years after spending two as the head coach at FGCU, that it felt like Enfield was going to the be able to lift the Trojans to the heights that a big school in Southern California should be able to regularly reach. In the two seasons since then, the Trojans have been bounced in the 1st Round in back to back years, and this year, despite coming into the season with high expectations thanks to a solid recruiting class that included Bronny James, the son of some old NBA player who plays for the Lakers, USC has plenty of work to do in order to get back into the mix for a spot in the NCAA Tournament field.

In USC's win over in-state Pac-12 rival California on Wednesday night, it was truly the first time all season that the Trojans resembled the type of squad that entered the season as the 21st ranked team in the country. Maybe all it took to course correct was Andy Enfield ripping into his team following back-to-back losses in the Beaver State.

“I'm tired of watching turnovers and no ball movement, no player movement,” Enfield told his team following the loss to Oregon State, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com. “And if you're going to stand, you're going to come out of the game, so it's pretty simple.”

Andy Enfield spoke, and for at least one game, the Trojans listened.

On a season-high 29 assists on 33 made field goals, the Trojans got their first conference win of the season. Boogie Ellis, Isaiah Collier and Kobe Johnson combined for 19 of those assists, and Bronny James chipped in 10 points, 3 assists, and one highlight reel dunk off the bench in just 18 minutes of action.

Though I very much doubt that Andy Enfield is wishful that he was still coaching in the Atlantic Sun conference, the sentiment he shared with his Trojans teams leads me to believe he may be longing for the days when he was coaching a team like the FGCU Eagles to one of the most improbable Sweet Sixteen runs we've ever seen. The 2012-13 FGCU Eagles were unselfish, fearless, and competitive as hell, playing freewheeling and loose on offense — which earned them the appropriate nickname ‘Dunk City' — and gritty, disciplined defense on the other end of the floor.

If this USC team can find a way to play the same way and accumulate some wins in conference play, a Sweet Sixteen run, or deeper, is very much in the cards for a team that has this much talent.