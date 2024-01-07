Bronny had a rough outing against Stanford.

Bronny James and the USC Trojans secured their second consecutive win in conference play, as they took down Pac-12 rivals Stanford Cardinal at home on Saturday, 93-79. No matter what the result, USC basketball is going to attract a ton of attention because of Bronny James.

For the first time in three games, Bronny James failed to score in double-digits. His two points was the lowest-scoring output for him in his college career thus far and the first time that he did not have a field goal. He had 15 points in the loss at the hands of the Oregon State Beavers and 10 more in the game that followed that against the California Golden Bears.

James came off the bench for USC basketball, missing all four of his attempts from the field. However, he was able to make some positive impact on the other side of the floor, having tallied two steals. He also showed his acumen on that end of the court when he took a charge in the first half.

After the game, USC basketball star Boogie Ellis summed it up, according to Connor Morrissette of USCFootball.com:

“‘Bronny James makes winning plays,' Boogie Ellis says.”

He did have the steals and the taken charge, but perhaps, James could have been more aggressive in finding his shots by going hard to the basket for higher percentage shots than settling for outside attempts to establish a rhythm early.

Bronny took all but one of his shots from the 3-point line, so it was unsurprising that he didn't make a single trip to the free-throw line.

Up next for Bronny and USC basketball – the team hosts the Washington State Cougars on Wednesday.