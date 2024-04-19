The future is uncertain for Bronny James. He did not have the ideal one-and-done year with Coach Andy Enfield's USC basketball program. So, he is faced with two big life-changing events ahead of him. LeBron James' son has opted to declare for the 2024 NBA Draft but also entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal. No matter what happens it looks like he will not be returning to the Trojans.
What's next?
One might think, what happened to Bronny James at USC? Well, a lot of factors contributed to his limited production with one of the primary concerns being his health. However, there could have been a rotational and schematic call that Coach Andy Enfield employed that prevented him from thriving. Brian Windhorst even outlined how front offices around the league perceived him before entering the NBA Draft and NCAA Transfer Portal, via The Pat McAfee Show.
“NBA scouts don't think Bronny James was able to put his best foot forward this year because USC didn't play him in his position. They had several different guard prospects that were NBA Draft prospects. He played on the wing. They say he should play point guard which is where he played and excelled when he was in high school. He obviously had that terrible health event that happened last summer,” Windhorst unveiled.
So, what option does this leave Bronny James after his horrid USC stint? Windy posits that he should find a place where he is allowed to play at the one position.
“They want to see him do that. Maybe that happens in the G League, maybe that happens in the Summer League, or maybe college basketball isn't the best venue. But, I think he would really benefit from playing another year in college. Especially since he's one of the highest-paid NIL guys in all of college sports,” he added.
The NBA Draft process might be the biggest determinant of where the former USC player is headed. He will gauge where he ranks in his draft class and whether or not going back to college would be the smart choice for his development.
A horrid USC stint
James did not have the best year with Coach Andy Enfield. He was used to filling in the wing position a lot and nothing came of it. Only 19 minutes of action was given to him on a nightly basis and the outcomes were not at all desirable. He ended the season 4.8 points per contest while knocking down 36.6% of his shots from outside. His outside stroke also suffered quite a lot at USC. He knocked down a meager 26.7% of his three-pointers which is not good for anyone who wants to enter the NBA Draft.
There were flashes of his natural playmaking abilities despite not having the ball a lot. He made the right passes which netted him 2.1 assists. His on-ball defense is also great and he just needs more opportunities to showcase those skills. James already gets 0.8 steals per contest and that is likely to increase if he gets more minutes.