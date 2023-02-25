Jordan Poole established himself as one of the top young stars in the NBA after securing a massive contract extension with the Golden State Warriors last summer. This came out to the tune of $140 million for four years, which was a clear testament to the fact that Poole is one of the most important players on the Warriors roster.

Poole hasn’t exactly taken his game to the next level, but he’s been integral to Golden State’s success this season. Well, they haven’t been outstanding in their title defense, but there’s no denying that the Dubs probably won’t be where they are today without him.

What also cannot be denied is the fact that with so much money invested in him, the Warriors expect a certain return on their investment on Poole. Be that as it may, the 23-year-old hasn’t let the pressure get to him. As a matter of fact, he’s turned to the wise words of New York Yankees star Aaron Judge for inspiration in this regard:

“I read that Aaron Judge was asked if he has a different role after he signed his big contract. He said he’s going to keep doing what he did to get that. That’s what got him there. So why change that? That’s the approach I take,” said the Warriors guard, via Mark Medina of NBA.com.

“In order for them to make a decision like that and for me to make a decision like that, they obviously thought I deserved it. They like the character that I have, the way I can lead a team and everything else I bring on and off the court. With being able to be me in an organization like this, I try to bring positive energy. I’m grateful and appreciative.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say there’s pressure. If anything, it’s more exciting to know I’m locked into the Bay for the next five (years). We can go through the highs and lows of whatever it is. I embrace that. At 23 years old, it’s a pretty cool challenge.

Poole clearly appreciates the trust and the confidence the Warriors have placed on him. He also knows that it comes with some lofty expectations from him — something that Jordan Poole does not shy away from. At this point, JP is just keeping his head down as he continues to put in the work:

“I’m a big believer with being where your feet are and being present,” he said. “I’m trying to learn as much as I can with the greatness I’m around now. With the way basketball and life goes, I may not be on the same team with these guys forever. So, I’m trying to collect as much knowledge as I can. Whether it’s playing without these guys and playing with these guys, I’m embracing everything that I do.”