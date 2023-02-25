Stephen Curry still has no timetable to return from his left leg injury. The Golden State Warriors superstar went down on February 4th against the Dallas Mavericks, and he has since been doing all he can to get back into shape. For his part, however, Dubs stud Jordan Poole is looking at the bright side of Steph’s extended injury absence.

Poole had nothing but high praise for Curry, who he considers to be his mentor. After all, not everyone gets the privilege to learn from and play alongside the greatest shooter of all time. Be that as it may, Poole admits that he’s also focused on the silver lining in all this:

“He’s one of the greatest basketball players to play our game,” Poole said, via Mark Medina of NBA.com “So, coverages and game plans are different when he’s on the court. It’s awesome to be out there with him and see what it’s like to play off of him, learn and ask him questions. But it’s also a really fun challenge to play without him and try to lead a team at the highest level. I embrace everything. All the obstacles and challenges are really exciting and fun. I just enjoy playing the game and being able to make an impact on the game and try to win.”

Poole has certainly been one of the biggest beneficiaries of Curry’s injury layoff. In six starts since Steph went down, Poole has seen a significant bump in his production. He’s averaging 24.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game in his last six, while also connecting on 3.8 triples on a 41.8-percent clip. As he said, Poole seems to be enjoying life without Curry in the mix.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, they have struggled without their talisman in the picture. Despite Poole’s heroics, Golden State has won just two out of their last six with Stephen Curry sidelined. Jordan Poole has proven that he is able to step in as the Warriors’ No. 1 option on offense, but there’s no denying that they all want to get Curry back as soon as humanly possible.