The Golden State Warriors have lost four out of their last six games, including Thursday night’s blowout loss against LeBron James and a new-look Los Angeles Lakers side. Stephen Curry sat out again against LA due to a lingering leg injury, and at this point, it remains to be seen when he’ll be back on the court for the struggling Dubs.

Even Steph himself is unable to provide a firm timetable for his return to action. This is exactly what’s been bothering the greatest shooter of all time as he’s forced to watch his team struggle mightily without being able to do anything about it:

“I can’t give a target date because this isn’t an injury I’ve dealt with before. So, I just have to be careful and patient,” he told Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. “It’s a frustrating process because unlike the other injuries I’ve been through, this is one where games are running out and we need to climb up the standings fast to make these playoffs. That’s the hard part, but I’m going to do what’s right and try to help my team make this push when I return.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Warriors have already played 59 games this season and they now have just 23 contests remaining before the regular season comes to an end. They are currently ninth in the West with a 29-30 record, and at this point, a spot in the Play-In tournament is anything but guaranteed. Right now, Golden State is just 1.5 games ahead of the 13th-placed Lakers.

Stephen Curry is obviously itching to get back as he knows that another string of losses for his Warriors could prove to be disastrous in their title defense.