LeBron James and the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry defined the 2010s, with each winning three NBA championships in the decade and an additional title in the 2020s.
On ESPN's “First Take” on Tuesday, Stephen A. Smith constructed a list of five NBA players ‘most deserving of a statue,' and Curry's name landed at the top of the list, above James.
Smith placed Curry at No. 1 as the NBA player most deserving of a statue, while Smith listed James at both Nos. 2 and 3 for his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, respectively. At No. 4, Smith named both Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, Curry's longtime Warriors teammates. Rounding out the list, Smith put Giannis Antetokounmpo, who led the Milwaukee Bucks to the 2021 NBA championship.
Stephen A. Smith's list of active NBA players most deserving of a statue:
1. Steph Curry
2. LeBron James (Cavs)
3. LeBron (Heat)
4. Klay Thompson & Draymond Green
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo
It's hard to argue the names on Smith's top five other than the notable absence of Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić, who led the Nuggets to the first title in franchise history last year. Regardless, it's likely each of the players Smith listed, as well as Jokić, will eventually receive statues at some point in the next decade or so. Smith's assertion that Curry is more ‘deserving' of a statue over James could draw ire from some fans, though.
James played 11 seasons in Cleveland, and in 2016, he led the Cavaliers to the first major sports title in the city since 1964 by defeating Curry and the Warriors despite having trailed 3-1 in the NBA Finals, completing one of, if not the greatest comeback in league history. James also grew up nearby in Akron, making his connection to the city and franchise all that more unique.
Curry's value to the Warriors over the past 15 years is undeniable, however. As the team's sharpshooting superstar, Curry has won four titles with the Warriors and became the first and only unanimous NBA MVP in 2016. He has become the face of the franchise and inspired passionate Warriors fans around the world.