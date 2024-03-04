The Golden State Warriors won their last championship in 2022 after dispatching the Boston Celtics in six games. The two teams squared off against each other on Sunday with the Celtics demolishing the Warriors, 140-88. It's been two seasons since these teams played against each other in the NBA Finals, but Warriors star Stephen Curry was still asked if that loss could have served as motivation for the Celtics win, something he isn't buying as per Jared Weiss of The Athletic.
“We've played them four times since, so that narrative's gotten old,” Curry said. “But they're the best team in the league right now and they played like it. . .They played their ass off and that was hard to watch from the other side.”
That was by far the Warriors worst loss of the season but Stephen Curry had a point in that there's no way the 2022 NBA Finals played a factor in the Celtics motivation. As he said, both teams have played each other four times since that series and none of those games were like this.
The Celtics are just unarguably the best team in the NBA. Sporting a 48-12 record, the Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and in no real danger of relinquishing their spot. Tatum is playing like an MVP candidate averaging 27.1 points per game, 8.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 47.6 percent shooting from the field, 36.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 82.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.
Meanwhile, the Warriors are fighting for a play-in spot in the Western Conference. They are currently 32-28 and essentially tied with the Lakers in the nine to ten range.