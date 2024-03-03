LeBron James achieved yet another historic feat on Saturday night with the Los Angeles Lakers, as he became the first player in NBA history to score 40,000 points over the course of their career. Unfortunately, James wasn't able to lead the Lakers past the Denver Nuggets, as star center Nikola Jokic led his team past LA by a score of 124-114.
We all know now that Jokic is one of the most dominant players in the league, and he proved as much once again to spoil James' special night. After the game, LeBron bluntly said that there's simply no answer to stopping Jokic, before noting that he and Stephen Curry highlight a star-studded list of players that he considers unstoppable.
After simply relying “no” when asked if there’s an answer for Jokic, LeBron listed who else the league has no answer for.
“Joel, Joker, Luka, Giannis, Steph, KD. That’s just to name a few.” pic.twitter.com/3bofyY4GKH
— Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvo_) March 3, 2024
Even in the immediate aftermath of his latest achievement, James was quick to hand out praise to the other top stars in the league. Jokic and Curry have certainly had quite a few run-ins with LeBron, and nobody is going to argue that Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Kevin Durant shouldn't be on this list either. Heck, the most notable omission on this list might just be James himself.
LeBron James continues to rewrite the record books pretty much every time he takes the court, and it's the greatness of the players on this list that push him to keep going out and delivering on a nightly basis. While it's nice to accomplish these individual feats of greatness, James is going to have to figure out how to slow down some of the guys on this list if the Lakers intend on going on a deep playoff run this season.