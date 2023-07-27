The Golden State Warriors selected Stephen Curry with the number seven pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. Since then, Curry has gone on to redefine NBA basketball as we know it by becoming the game's all-time leading three-point shooter and winner of four NBA titles.

The Warriors selected the 6-foot-2, relatively slender Curry at a time when no one else would. Steve Kerr, who is now the team's head coach, explained recently what the franchise saw in Curry that allowed them to feel confident in making the pick.

Curry said recently he is still in his prime as he looks toward a fifth title run. The Warriors have one glaring need in free agency that Kerr and company will have to fill.

As the man known as ‘Chef Curry' ages, he's managed to remain effective even with his relatively slight frame because of a slew of qualities Kerry noticed from the beginning. According to Kerr, they reminded him of former Santa Clara, Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns superstar Steve Nash.

"I remember seeing [Steph Curry] for the first time… Davidson played UCLA at the John Wooden Classic. He reminded us a lot of Steve Nash… We weren't as concerned about his size as a lot of scouts were." — Steve Kerr (via @bballbreakdown)pic.twitter.com/ij18NWgZsd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 27, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

One fan on Twitter chimed in, hinting that scouts did not seem to properly recognize Curry's point guard skills and seemed to almost dock him for being such a great shooter in college as opposed to a traditional pass-focused point guard.

“The main ‘underrated' scouting on Curry is that conventional wisdom was, he wasn't a true PG, but rather an undersized shooting guard…like Kerr & Nash, the Warriors (GM Larry Riley & coach Don Nelson) assessed him – accurately – as a skilled PG who was an even better shooter,” the fan said.

The Warriors are set to move on from Jordan Poole this season with newcomers like Chris Paul, Tracye Jackson-Davis and others in the fold.