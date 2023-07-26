For the entirety of the 2022-23 season, the Golden State Warriors tried to make the fractured relationship between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole work. Suffice to say, that did not work out according to plan. Poole struggled with inconsistencies all season long, while Green, once again, cemented himself as one of the Warriors' most important players.

It became increasingly clear that the relationship between the two became unsalvageable, and that a trade was necessary for all sides to get a clean slate. But the Warriors' reasons for moving on from Poole may go beyond his irreparable differences with Green, if Hall of Famer Charles Barkley's words are anything to go by.

Speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area while on the golf course, Barkley said point blank that key Warriors figures “hated” Jordan Poole, which made pulling off a trade with the Washington Wizards an urgent matter of business.

“They hated Jordan Poole. They really hated Jordan Poole. That's the number one thing I said in my set, they really hated Jordan Poole,” Barkley said.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"They hated Jordan Poole. They really hated Jordan Poole… This is going to be a chance for him to reset." Charles Barkley on the Warriors trading Poole to the Wizards this offseason 🗣 (via @NBCSAuthentic)pic.twitter.com/qj7tehmbwi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 26, 2023

Many thought that Jordan Poole would be a huge piece for the Warriors for years to come. He played a huge role in their run to the championship in 2022, and the Warriors gladly rewarded the nascent combo guard with a four-year, $140 million extension. And now, the Warriors just dealt him away for a rapidly aging Chris Paul.

Nevertheless, Charles Barkley said that this should be a golden opportunity for the former Warriors guard to hit the reset button and hone his craft in a place where he won't command too big of a spotlight.

“This is going to be a chance for him to reset. He had a tough year, peaks and valleys. He needed a fresh start,” Barkley added.