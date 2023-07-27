The Golden State Warriors are coming off of a shocking semifinals loss in the Western Conference to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023. With the Warriors' core players returning except for Jordan Poole, the team has its sights set on another championship.

Golden State is charging forward with new faces in its supporting cast. The team still has one major roster concern heading into the meat of the offseason. Recently, Charles Barkley dropped a staggering take on the Warriors franchise's distaste for Poole and how it affected the team.

As the dust settles on the blockbuster trade for Poole, Stephen Curry's upcoming 2023 season has taken center stage. Curry will be 35 years old this season and 36 by the time the NBA Playoffs roll around, which has called into question whether he is still a championship caliber lead guard, and whether he is still in his ‘prime' or not.

Already, Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves said he is gunning for Green and the Warriors.

Curry addressed the controversial topic in an interview with PBS.org on his documentary film ‘Underrated.' He said his journey has gone beyond basketball.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Basketball has opened up so many amazing doors, and it's changed so many lives for the better,” he said. “And to be able to do that in a very meaningful way is very surreal to me, just because this is a game that I just loved to play from the time I could walk. And now you realize, like, how it's overdelivered on impact.”

Curry will team with running mates Klay Thompson and Draymond Green this season in the Bay Area. Newcomers Chris Paul and NBA Draft pick Trayce Jackson-Davis from Indiana are among the players that could help put the Warriors back on top. Jonathan Kuminga showed off elite hops while training with the Real Madrid soccer team recently adding to the mystique.

Regarding next season, Curry has big plans to compete for another Larry O'Brien Trophy.

“I still feel like I — I'm in the prime of my career, in a sense of what I'm able to accomplish,” Curry said. “Just out there and what the future may hold, trying to achieve, hopefully win more championships, and push the envelope as far as I can.”