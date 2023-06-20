At first, it seemed like Wes Anderson was having fun with the idea of the AI-generated trailers that implemented his styles into famous franchise blockbusters. But the auteur has a request now for anyone who wants to send him one of these parodies.

Speaking to The Times, Anderson made it simple, saying, “Don't send me memes of people doing me.”

He elaborated, “If somebody sends me something like that I'll immediately erase it… I don't want to look at it, thinking, ‘Is that what I do?'”

And fair enough. While The French Dispatch really felt like Anderson was very self-aware of his style that so many love (and based on the trailers, it looks like Asteroid City doubles down on that), it's likely smart to not want to see your style replicated. It can also be discouraging for some that people are able to mimic your intricacies so well. Anderson's known for his perfectly-symmetrical framing, deadpan dialogue and delivery, and all-around quirkiness that makes his films so endearing and a wonderful escape from reality.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The AI-generated trailers took those traits from Anderson's films and made trailers for the likes of Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings, and more as if he directed them. For as accurate as they are, it's almost scary how close they come to nailing his style. So Anderson not wanting to see these videos is understandable.

Wes Anderson has a new film getting ready to expand to theaters nationwide this weekend, Asteroid City. The film is yet another ensemble piece from the Rushmore filmmaker and revolves around a fictional town in 1955. The A-list ensemble includes the likes of Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Maya Hawke, Willem Dafoe, Hong Chau, Margot Robbie, and Jeff Goldblum.

Asteroid City is in select theaters now and will be released nationwide on June 23.