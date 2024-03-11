At long last, Wes Anderson is an Oscar winner. During the ninety-sixth annual ceremony, Anderson took home Best Live-Action Short for his Netflix short film, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.
This was monumental. Previously, his films have garnered 16 nominations. at the Oscars. Some of his nominations include Best Original Screenplay (The Royal Tenenbaums; Moonrise Kingdom; The Grand Budapest Hotel). He has even received a Best Picture nomination for The Grand Budapest Hotel at the 2015 ceremony.
In a statement published on Netflix's social media accounts, Anderson weighed in on the win. He thanked Owen Wilson, one of his frequent collaborators, for making this win possible.
“If I could have been there, I (along with Steven Rales) would have said ‘Thank you' to: the family of Roald Dahl, the team at Netflix, Benedict and Ralph and Ben Kingsley and Dev and Richard and Bob and Adam and Jeremy and John and Jim and Rich and Jim and Polly and more.
“And also I would have said: if I had not met Owen Wilson in a corridor at the University of Texas between classes when I was 18 years old, I would certainly not be receiving this award tonight — but unfortunately Steven and I are in Germany and we start shooting our new movie early tomorrow morning, so I did not actually receive the award or get a chance to say any of that,” he continued.
Wes Anderson's The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Wes Anderson is one of the biggest auteur filmmakers in Hollywood. He made his directorial debut with Bottle Rocket in 1996 and went on to direct the likes of Rushmore and The Royal Tenenbaums. Some of his other credits include Fantastic Mr. Fox, Isle of Dogs, The French Dispatch, and Asteroid City.
Kicking off with The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, Anderson directed a collection of Roald Dahl adaptations for Netflix. The Swan, The Rat Catcher, and Poison were subsequently released.