Travis Kelce's pregame fit before the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills resembled something out of a Wes Anderson film. In fact, Kelce pitched himself to be in his film.

“Looks like he’s auditioning for a new Wes Anderson film”

It was Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, who first pointed this out. In an X post, Jason quote-posted New Heights' video of Travis walking into the stadium. “Looks like he’s auditioning for a new Wes Anderson film,” he said.

Looks like he’s auditioning for a new Wes Anderson film https://t.co/AltXjNJrFR — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) January 21, 2024

On Wednesday, January 24's episode of the New Heights podcast, the topic was brought up again. Jason said Travis' outfit looked like something out of The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, Anderson's 2004 film.

“Dude, that'd be pretty electric,” Travis said. “I'm just gonna say it — this is my pitch to get in a Wes Anderson film.

“I could fit right in, Wes. You just give me the lines, baby,” he added with a smile.

Wes Anderson is an acclaimed auteur filmmaker. He is fresh off the release of a feature film, Asteroid City, and four Roald Dahl shorts for Netflix. The first one, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, was nominated for Best Live-Action Short at the Oscars. He has previously been nominated for seven other Oscars.

Some of Anderson's other films include The Royal Tenenbaums, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Moonrise Kingdom.

Travis Kelce is coming off the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. In that game, he hauled in five catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns.