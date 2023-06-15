One of the best things to come out in recent months was the trend of using AI to parody famous franchises in the style of Wes Anderson. The Grand Budapest Hotel director recently dished on those AI-generated trailers and revealed whether or not he's checked them out.

If you're a fan of the auteur, you're aware of his house style — perfectly-symmetrical shots, deadpan line delivery, bright color palettes — but Anderson's films, like them or not, are always unique. They feel like a different world and his films are always a great escape from the world.

Recently, a YouTuber called Curious Refuge created trailers powered by AI for iconic film franchises like Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings, and Avatar, gaining millions of views across the videos, that implemented Anderson's signature flourishes into them. Each trailer framed the shots the right way and even implemented some of Anderson's frequent collaborators into them such as Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, and Timothée Chalamet.

But has the man who influenced these parodies aware of them? Yes, yes he is. Talking to The Daily Beast, Anderson revealed that he has been told about these parodies.

“I've only been exposed to it verbally. I haven't seen any of it. Obviously, it's easy for me to go to the right web page and see it. I choose not to really engage. I guess it's because I don't want to get distracted by that,” Anderson revealed. “It's a bit like if you're told, ‘Your friend does a great version of you.' Maybe you said, I'd really like to see it, and maybe you say, I don't want to see a version of me, even if it's good. It can be like, ‘Is that me?' That's not necessarily the thing you want.”

He conceded that at some point in time, he may check them out. “At some point, I'm sure I'll go in there and see. But I've never seen a TikTok, for instance, of anything. I'm not going to start with [one about] me,” he said with a laugh.

Asteroid City is Wes Anderson's eleventh feature film and features another A-list cast including Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Adrien Brody, Steve Carrell, Maya Hawke, Willem Dafoe, Tony Revolori, Jeff Goldblum, and Margot Robbie among more.

Asteroid City will open in limited theaters on June 16 before expanding to a nationwide rollout on June 23.