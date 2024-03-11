Wes Anderson won his first career Oscar for his Netflix short film, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. But he wasn't there to accept the award. Presenters Ramy Youssef and Issa Rae accepted it on his behalf.
This was Anderson's first Oscar after his previous films had garnered 16 nominations. Some of those included Best Original Screenplay for The Royal Tenenbaums and The Grand Budapest Hotel. The latter film also was nomination for Best Picture in 2015.
He had a good reason to miss the ceremony, though. According to Entertainment Weekly, Anderson is going into production on his next film early on Monday, March 11. The film, which is still untitled, is his next feature film after Asteroid City.
Wes Anderson's career
Wes Anderson made his directorial debut in 1996 with Bottle Rocket. The film was a feature length version of the 1994 short film of the same name. He would go on to direct classics like Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.
In the past decade, Anderson has continued churning out hits like The Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle of Dogs, and The French Dispatch. 2023 was a huge year for the auteur, he directed a feature film, Asteroid City, and four short films for Netflix.
His collaborative relationship with Netflix began with The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. The film was an adaptation of Roald Dahl's story. Three short films would follow, The Swan, The Rat Catcher, Poison.
It's unclear what Anderson's next feature film will be about. You can count on his witty one-liners making an appearance and a star-studded ensemble.