The Chicago White Sox are on the road to take on the Washington Nationals for the second game of a three game series. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a White Sox-Nationals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The White Sox took game one of this series 6-1. Tim Anderson was the leading hitter for the White Sox. He went 4-5 with a run scored. Eloy Jimenez, Yoan Moncada, and Andrew Vaughn each had two hits on the game, as well. Luis Robert hit his 36th home run of the season in the win. Mike Clevinger threw a complete game for his eighth win of the season. He allowed just one run on six hits, and struck out seven in the win.

The Nationals lone run came on a Dominic Smith home run in the ninth inning. C.J Abrams had a multi-hit game in the loss to lead the team in that category. Washington handed the ball to Joan Adon, and he was no good. He allowed five runs on nine hits, through five innings of work, and struck out five. The Nationals' bullpen allowed just one run through four innings of work in the loss.

Jose Urena will be the starting pitcher for the White Sox. Jackson Rutledge will take the mound for the Nationals.

Here are the White Sox-Nationals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Nationals Odds

Chicago White Sox: -1.5 (+146)

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-176)

Over: 9.5 (-105)

Under: 9.5 (-115)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Nationals

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, MASN

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Rutledge had a very rough first start to begin his MLB career. He went 3 2/3 innings, allowed seven runs on 10 hits, and struck out two in the game. The White Sox were able to hit the ball well in game one of this series, and the pitcher was just as hittable. Rutledge has potential, but it is very hard for a young pitcher to bounce back after a rough start. The White Sox should carry a lot of confidence into this game. If they can have another good offensive game, and get to Rutledge, the White Sox will cover the spread.

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

The Nationals are facing a pitcher that has not been very good. Jose Urena has a 8.48 ERA, 1.88 WHIP, and opponents are batting .319 off him this season. The Nationals are pretty good offensively, they just do not hit for a lot of power. However, they will not have to in this game. Urena makes a lot of mistakes, and he gives up a lot of hits. Washington should be able to get their bats going in this game, and put up some runs. If they do that, they will cover the spread.

Final White Sox-Nationals Prediction & Pick

This game is going to be high-scoring. Both pitchers will give up a lot of hits, and some runs. When it comes to picking a winner, I do not trust Urena. It is hard to trust the rookie making his second start, but Urena has proven to give up runs time and time again. I will take the Nationals to cover the spread in this one.

Final White Sox-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Nationals +1.5 (-176), Over 9.5 (-105)