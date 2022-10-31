White Sox’s search for new manager is a mystery as Yankees coach enters ring

The Chicago White Sox still don’t have a manager for the 2023 MLB season, but they will have plenty of time to search for one, with the baseball offseason still ahead. But as early as now, the White Sox appear to be listing down names of candidates to be the franchise’s next skipper. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, one of the latest names added to that list is New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza, who is in line for an interview with Chicago.

“White Sox got permission to interview Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza for manager opening. White Sox search has been mostly a mystery. Ozzie Guillen, Ron Washington and Joe Espada have been mentioned but none of those 3 are seen now as especially likely.”

Tony La Russa managed the White Sox for the majority of the 2022 MLB season but he was forced to step down due to health concerns, paving the way for Miguel Cairo to act as an interim manager for the remainder of the campaign. Cairo is said to still be among those considered for the permanent managerial job, but he is obviously not without solid competition, which now includes Mendoza.

The White Sox missed the MLB postseason in 2022, the first time they did since 2019, so they are looking to make louder noises in 2023.

The 42-year-old Mendoza has served as the Yankees’ bench coach since 2019 when he replaced Josh Bard. He played 13 seasons in the minors but was not able to bring his acts as a player to the big leagues.