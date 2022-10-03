Tony La Russa drops lengthy statement explaining reasons he’s stepping down as White Sox manager

Tony La Russa is stepping down from his role as Chicago White Sox manager, and in a statement he released on Monday, he officially explained the reason for his decision.

It has been reported earlier that La Russa’s medical condition is the main reason he is retiring. The White Sox tactician then expanded more on the problem and revealed why he needed to leave his post earlier despite being under contract until 2023.

According to the 78-year-old manager, he took a leave of absence last August because of an issue detected during a periodic check of the pacemaker installed in him last February. He was not allowed to return as manager without medical clearance. La Russa then revealed that he was also diagnosed with a second health problem earlier in the year, an issue that was analyzed while he was inactive.

It led to his medical team coming up with a corrective plan. But as La Russa said, “the length of the treatment and recovery process for this second health issue makes it impossible for me to be the White Sox manager in 2023.”

For what it’s worth, Tony La Russa denied that his medical condition affected his performance for the White Sox. However, he admitted that their record speaks for itself and proves that he did not do his work properly. La Russa has a 79-80 record with Chicago this season, good for second in AL Central but not enough to make the playoffs.

“The timing of this announcement now enables the front office to include filling the manager position with their other off-season priorities,” La Russa wrote.

“Our team’s record this season is the final reality. It is an unacceptable disappointment. There were some pluses, but too many minuses. In the Major Leagues, you either do or you don’t. Explanations come across as excuses. Respect and trust demand accountability, and during my managerial career, I understood that the ultimate responsibility for each minus belongs to the manager. I was hired to provide positive, difference-making leadership and support. Our record is proof. I did not do my job.”

Here’s La Russa’s full statement, via James Fegan of The Athletic:

Statement from Tony La Russa, who announces he's stepping down due to health issues, but also adds: "Our record is proof. I did not do my job." pic.twitter.com/k8pRxmpa8W — James Fegan (@JRFegan) October 3, 2022

Records and controversies aside, La Russa definitely made the right decision to choose his health over the sport. Here’s to hoping that he recovers quickly from his ailments.