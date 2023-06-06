The Chicago White Sox travel to the Bronx to take on the New York Yankees. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a White Sox-Yankees prediction and pick while also letting you know how to watch.

The White Sox are coming off a weekend series sweep against the Detroit Tigers. After a horrid start to the season, the White Sox are just 5.5 games out of first place in the AL Central division. Andrew Benintendi leads the White Sox in batting average, but in 57 games, he has zero home runs. Luis Robert Jr. leads the White Sox in home runs with 13 while Andrew Vaughn has 39 RBI lo lead the team. Lucas Giolito has the most wins and best ERA on the pitching staff while Michael Kopech has racked up the most strikeouts.

The Yankees are in third place in the AL East division with a 36-25 record. Anthony Rizzo is batting .293 to lead the team, but Aaron Judge is right behind him with a .291 average. Judge has also launched 19 home runs and drove in 40, which is best on the Yankees. As expected, Gerrit Cole is the best pitcher on the Yankees, but Domingo German is not having a bad season himself. As a team, the Yankees have a 3.69 ERA and the second lowest oBA in the MLB.

Lucas Giolito will start for the White Sox while Clarke Schmidt takes the bump for New York.

Here are the White Sox-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Yankees Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-164)

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+136)

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Yankees

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, YES Network

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Schmidt has been struggling this year according to some of the advanced statistics. He ranks in the bottom-10 percentile in average exit velocity and hard hit percentage. Schmidt also ranks below average in barrel percentage, xSLG, xBA, and whiff percentage. He does not generate a lot of swings and misses, so the White Sox should be able to make a lot of contact in this game. Not only should the White Sox make a lot of contact, they should hit the ball fairly hard, as well. Schmidt allows a lot of hard contact, so players like Vaughn, Robert, Eloy Jimenez, and Tim Anderson should have good days at the plate. I would not be surprised to see Benintendi hit his first home run in a White Sox uniform, either. Chicago needs to produce some runs and give Giolito some run support if they want to win this game.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned, Clarke Schmidt has been struggling this season. However, he does rank in the 80th percentile in chase rate. This is where he can have some success against the White Sox. Chicago has drawn the least amount of walks in the MLB this season. Because of this, they have the highest chase rate in baseball at 33.3 percent. Their chase contact percentage is also bottom-10 in the league. Not only do the White Sox chase a lot of pitches out of the zone, they do not make contact with those pitches. Schmidt should have success with his breaking ball and offspeed pitches if he can get the White Sox to chase as they have been all season.

Final White Sox-Yankees Prediction & Pick

The pitching matchup in this game should yield a decent amount of runs. However, the White Sox are brutal on the road. They have a record of 10-20 away from home, compared to 16-15 when playing in Chicago. Expect the Yankees to win this game and cover the spread.

Final White Sox-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5 (+136), Over 8.5 (-105)