The New York Liberty had more than just the WNBA season opener to celebrate coming into the 2025 campaign. The Liberty really turned the hype level up to raise their first-ever championship banner on “Ring Night,” and superstar Breanna Stewart didn't mince words when describing how the moment felt.

“Being here, having it be Ring Night, obviously excited to celebrate with this city, you know. I know that the fans have been waiting for this as well,” the three-time champion said with a smile. “Just, collectively enjoying the moment, staying in it, and then flipping and getting ready for game time.”

Breanna Stewart on raising the 2025 Champinship banner at Barclays.

The franchise unveiled the banner with the entire team and an arena full of fans looking on in awe.

The reveal we've all been waiting for 🏆 The @nyliberty unveil their 2024 championship banner in front of the home crowd. WNBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax

The players also received their blinged-out championship rings, which were designed by local duo L'Enchanteur, before the contest tipped off.

A closer look at the New York Liberty's championship rings:

The Liberty also made sure beloved mascot Big Ellie got in on the celebration, gifting her with her own version of the championship ring that she wore as she performed a Nicki Minaj tribute for the crowd.

Fans were treated to a special sighting when All-Star Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, who the Liberty had to unfortunately suspend for 2025 right before the season started due to a non-WNBA injury, showed up to take part in the ceremony alongside her teammates.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton attends the NY Liberty championship banner and ring ceremony.

New York brought the first professional basketball trophy to the city since 1973 with a dramatic overtime win over the Minnesota Lynx in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals. If the Liberty's players have their way, this may be “our first championship, but will not be our last,” as team co-owner Clara Wu Tsai put it.