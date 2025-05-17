The New York Liberty had more than just the WNBA season opener to celebrate coming into the 2025 campaign. The Liberty really turned the hype level up to raise their first-ever championship banner on “Ring Night,” and superstar Breanna Stewart didn't mince words when describing how the moment felt.

“Being here, having it be Ring Night, obviously excited to celebrate with this city, you know. I know that the fans have been waiting for this as well,” the three-time champion said with a smile. “Just, collectively enjoying the moment, staying in it, and then flipping and getting ready for game time.”

The franchise unveiled the banner with the entire team and an arena full of fans looking on in awe.

The players also received their blinged-out championship rings, which were designed by local duo L'Enchanteur, before the contest tipped off.

Related New York Liberty NewsArticle continues below
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) celebrates after scoring in the second quarter against the Connecticut Sun at Barclays Center.
Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu flexes 1st WNBA championship ring amid calls to ‘run it back’
New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud (9) at Barclays Center.
Watch Natasha Cloud blow past defense for 1st points with Liberty
Sabrina Ionescu, center left, looks up at the sold-out crowd at Matthew Knight Arena during the National Anthem May 12, 2025 in Eugene.
WNBA legend says Liberty is championship ‘favorite’ despite Lynx hype

The Liberty also made sure beloved mascot Big Ellie got in on the celebration, gifting her with her own version of the championship ring that she wore as she performed a Nicki Minaj tribute for the crowd.

Fans were treated to a special sighting when All-Star Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, who the Liberty had to unfortunately suspend for 2025 right before the season started due to a non-WNBA injury, showed up to take part in the ceremony alongside her teammates.

New York brought the first professional basketball trophy to the city since 1973 with a dramatic overtime win over the Minnesota Lynx in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals. If the Liberty's players have their way, this may be “our first championship, but will not be our last,” as team co-owner Clara Wu Tsai put it.