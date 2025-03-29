The New York Liberty are holding on to one of their best players. New York and Breanna Stewart are agreeing to a new contract, per the New York Post. The contract is good for one year at $208,400.

“Bringing Stewie back to the Liberty was our top priority this offseason,” Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb said in a release. “Her impact on and off the court is immeasurable—she’s not only one of the best and most accomplished players in the world, but a leader whose relentless drive is foundational to the standard we continue to build upon in New York.”

Stewart played a major role in the Liberty winning last season's WNBA championship. She is known as one of the best defensive players in pro basketball, although she has battled injuries in recent years.

The Liberty forward is averaging 20.8 points and 8.7 rebounds in her career. She also played in Seattle for six seasons before coming to the Big Apple, where she won two additional WNBA championships.

Stewart played her college basketball at UConn. She was picked first overall in the 2016 WNBA Draft.

The Liberty hope to win another WNBA championship this year

Stewart has racked up tons of accolades in her WNBA career. Her defense especially has helped the Liberty these last two seasons.

New York needed that defense in 2024 as it made its way through the WNBA to a league championship. It was the first time in franchise history that New York won a league title. The Liberty are clearly banking on Stewart to continue that excellent play, as they search for another championship in 2025.

Stewart's leadership has also been invaluable. The veteran forward has three Olympic gold medals, as well as three WNBA championships. She's twice been named the WNBA Finals MVP.

Last season, Stewart averaged a little more than 20 points for the squad. She is part of a core group of Liberty players returning for this season. Jonquel Jones, Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton also return with Stewart.

New York also traded some draft picks for former Connecticut Sun star Natasha Cloud. The club also re-signed French basketball star Marine Johannes. Liberty fans hope that this combination of players can get the job done. Courtney Vandersloot is gone, and so is Kayla Thornton.

The Liberty open the 2025 season on May 17 against the Las Vegas Aces. Time will tell if the club can go back-to-back with league titles.