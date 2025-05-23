The New York Liberty have begun the 2025 WNBA season with a 2-0 record, with their most recent win, 99-74, coming against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. Not only did the Liberty win in resounding fashion, but they also managed to tie both a team and WNBA record amid the victory.

With 5:50 left to go in the game, the Liberty had 18 made three-point field goals which tied a team record and a WNBA record for most three-pointers made in a single game, as per NYL Stats. By the end of the game, the Liberty would reach 19 made three-point shots.

Overall, the Liberty shot 19-of-34 (55.9 percent) from the three-point line. Four of their five starters made at least two three-point shots, with Jonquel Jones and Natasha Cloud with three and four made three-pointers, respectively. Kennedy Burke came off the bench to shoot a perfect 4-of-4 from the three-point line while Marine Johannes also knocked down two shots from beyond the arc.

In comparison, the Sky shot 11-of-27 (40.7 percent) from the three-point line, which honestly is not bad ordinarily, they just were hit by an insane shooting onslaught from distance by the Liberty.

This game was a complete contrast from the Liberty’s season-opening win against the Las Vegas Aces. In that game, they shot very poorly (4-of-21, 19 percent) from the three-point line. Only three players connected from behind the arc compared to the eight different players with at least one made three-pointer against the Sky.

Last season, the Liberty won their first championship in franchise history, defeating the Minnesota Lynx in five games. While they lost Courtney Vandersloot from last season’s run, they replaced her with the trade for Natasha Cloud as well as Marine Johannes returning.

The Liberty’s next game on the schedule for their title defense is Saturday, May 24 against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.