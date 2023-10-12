Wriothesley is a 5-star Cryo character arriving in Genshin Impact during the second half of Version 4.1. This former inmate, now Administrator of the Fortress of Meropide played a pivotal role during the Archon Quest, and will soon be available. In this Genshin Impact Guide, we will be talking about the magician Wriothesley, his abilities, weapon, and artifact build, as well as his ideal team compositions.

Genshin Impact Guide – Wriothesley Weapon and Artifact Build

Jump To: Abilities | Weapons | Artifacts | Teams

Wriothesley Abilities Overview

We already have an article detailing Wriothesley's abilities, however, for the purposes of this Genshin Impact build guide let's go through them quickly.

Wriothesley's Normal Attack allows him to attack five times quickly, dealing Cryo DMG with each attack. His Normal Attack combo count does not reset for a short time after using his Elemental skill or sprinting. His Charged Attack consumes a fixed amount of Stamina to leap forward and unleash a Vaulting Fist, which deals AoE Cryo DMG. His Plunging Attack has him striking the ground below, deaing AoE Cryo DMG on impact.

His Elemental Skill makes Wriothesley sprint a short distance forward and enter the Chilling Penalty state, which empowers his attacks. Chilling Penalty increases Wriothesley's interruption resistance, while also enhancing his Normal Attack damage while his HP is above 50%. Each empowered attack Wriothesley does consumes some of his HP. His Elemental Burst deals AoE Cryo DMG in a frontal area via Icicle Impact. Once Icicle Impact ends, a Surging Blade will descend upon opponents, dealing Cryo DMG.

When leveling his Talents, level his Normal Attack first, as you will be punching with him a lot. Follow this with his Elemental Skill, as it will serve to empower his Normal Attack. Finally, level his Elemental Burst, since you don't really need to use it to deal a lot of damage.

Wriothesley Weapon Guide

Cashflow Supervision: ATK is increased by 16%/20%/24%/28%/32%. When current HP increases or decreases, Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 16%/20%/24%/28%/32% and Charged Attack DMG will be increased by 14%/17.5%/21%/24.5%/28% for 4s. Max 3 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. When the wielder has 3 stacks, ATK SPD will be increased by 8%/10%/12%/14%/16%.

This is the best weapon for Wriothesley since his HP will be decreasing a lot thanks to his empowered Normal Attacks. That means that after three HP reductions from his Normal Attack, he will have reached full stacks, giving him 48% Normal Attack DMG bonus and 42% Charged Attack DMG bonus at R1. Not only that, but the additional ATK SPD from max stacks, as well as the Crit Rate Substat for the weapon, and the ATK increase from the weapon effect, will help in increasing his DMG output even more.

Tulaytullah's Remembrance: Normal Attack SPD is increased by 10%/12.5%/15%/17.5%/20%. After the wielder unleashes an Elemental Skill, Normal Attack DMG will increase by 4.8%/6%/7.2%/8.4%/9.6% every second for 14s. After hitting an opponent with a Normal Attack during this duration, Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 9.6%. This increase can be triggered once every 0.3s. The maximum Normal Attack DMG increase per single duration of the overall effect is 48%/60%/72%/84%/96%. The effect will be removed when the wielder leaves the field, and using the Elemental Skill again will reset all DMG buffs.

This is a good alternative weapon as it increases Wriothesley's DPS thanks to the Normal Attack SPD increase. Not only that, but the continuous increase in Normal Attack DMG increase is also helpful, giving the player up to 48% increased Normal ATK DMG at R1. The Crit DMG substat is also helpful, as with a good enough Crit Rate, Wriothesley will be dishing out strong punches a lot.

Ballad of the Boundless Blue: Within 6s after Normal or Charged Attacks hit an opponent, Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 8%/10%/12%/14%/16% and Charged Attack DMG will be increased by 6%/7.5%/9%/10.5%/12%. Max 3 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s.

This is a good F2P option, and will actually be available during Patch 4.1's Waterborne Poetry event. Since this is an Event Weapon, players will likely get this at R5, which brings the total Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG bonus players can get at 48% and 36% respectively. One downside of this weapon however is the Energy Recharge Substat, as this means you need to invest in Crit Rate and Crit DMG artifacts.

Dodoco Tales: Normal Attack hits on opponents increase Charged Attack DMG by 16%/20%/24%/28%/32% for 6s. Charged Attack hits on opponents increase ATK by 8%/10%/12%/14%/16% for 6s.

This is an alternative F2P option thanks to the increase in ATK and Charged Attack DMG from its effect. The ATK% substat is also helpful in increasing Wriothesley's damage. The downsides of this weapon is the fact that it came from a previous event, so if players were not able to get it, then they will no longer have access to it. Another downside is the need to invest in Crit Rate and Crit DMG artifacts.

Wine and Song: Hitting an opponent with a Normal Attack decreases the Stamina consumption of Sprint or Alternate Sprint by 14%/16%/18%/20%/22% for 5s. Additionally, using a Sprint or Alternate Sprint ability increases ATK by 20%/25%/30%/35%/40% for 5s.

This is the last F2P weapon option that Wriothesley can actually take advantage of, but does need a specific playstyle. When this weapon is equipped, the player must make sure to Sprint every 5 seconds or so to maximize the ATK bonus uptime. The only downside of this weapon is the Energy Recharge% substat, similar to the Ballad of the Boundless Blue.

Wriothesley Artifact Guide

4-piece Marechaussee Hunter

Normal and Charged Attack DMG +15%

When current HP increases or decreases, CRIT Rate will be increased by 12% for 5s. Max 3 stacks.

This is the best Artifact build for Wriothesley thanks to the increase in Normal Attack DMG. As mentioned above, Wriothesley's main source of damage is his Normal Attacks, so increasing its dmg is the way to go. Not only that, but thanks to the constant decreasing of HP from his empowered Normal Attacks, he can easily get the 36% Crit Rate from the 4-piece effect. This lessens the need for Crit Rate from the artifacts themselves, and can actually let the player focus on building Crit DMG instead.

4-piece Blizzard Strayer

Cryo DMG Bonus +15%

When a character attacks an opponent affected by Cryo, their CRIT Rate is increased by 20%. If the opponent is Frozen, CRIT Rate is increased by an additional 20%.

This is a good alternative Artifact build, as Wriothesley will be constantly deaing Cryo DMG anyway. The increased Crit Rate is also helpful but does require a Hydro character in your team to fully maximize the Crit Rate bonus. This is a good Artifact set if you are going to run a Freeze team.

4-piece Echoes of an Offering

ATK +18%.

When Normal Attacks hit opponents, there is a 36% chance that it will trigger Valley Rite, which will increase Normal Attack DMG by 70% of ATK. This effect will be dispelled 0.05s after a Normal Attack deals DMG. If a Normal Attack fails to trigger Valley Rite, the odds of it triggering the next time will increase by 20%. This trigger can occur once every 0.2s.

This is a decent alternative Artifact build for Wriothesley mostly for the 4-piece effect, which increases his Normal Attack DMG every now and then. The only downside of this set is if you are very unlucky, and only trigger the bonus DMG every five hits. Other than that, it's a good Artifact set to use if you have it, but if you will farm for artifacts from scratch, better to just farm for Marechaussee Hunter.

As for Artifact Main Stats, go for ATK% on the Sands, Cryo DMG Bonus on the Goblet, and either Crit Rate or DMG on the Circlet based on what you are lacking in. For Substats, focus on ATK, Crit Rate and DMG, ATK%, and Elemental Mastery, especially if you will run Elemental Reaction teams.

Wriothesley Team Guide

Thanks to his constant Cryo DMG and application, Wriothesley shines in reaction teams that rely on freeze.

Perma-Freeze Team

Wriothesley Wriothesley will be the star of this team composition, constantly applying Cryo on the enemy and freezing them. This will allow him to constantly attack the enemies who have become sitting ducks thanks to being Frozen.

Hydro applicator Characters like Yelan and Mona will shine here, as they have ways of constantly applying Hydro on enemies. For F2P options, Xingqiu is a good alternate, as his Elemental Burst is relatively easy to charge up and use.

Sub-DPS You can bring characters like Rosaria or Shenhe for both the Cryo resonance, as well as the buffs they bring. Shenhe is especially good here, as her Elemental Skill increases Normal Attack damage. Players can also bring Kazuha or Sucrose to clump enemies together for easier freezing

Support Players can bring a healer or a shielder here to keep Wriothesley alive. Diona is a good option here for Cryo resonance if you chose to bring Kazuha and Sucrose, as well as her shielding and healing. Zhongli is an overall good choice for his shields, but Yun Jin is also a good alternative thanks to the Normal Atk buffs from her Ultimate.



Melt Team

Wriothesley Much like the Perma-Freeze team, Wriothesley will be the star in this team, applying constant Cryo to the enemies, which will help in activating Melt or Reverse-Melt.

Pyro Applicator Xiangling and Thoma shine for this role thanks to their off-field Pyro application. Thoma can even double as a Support here thanks to his Shield.

Sub-DPS Kazuha or Sucrose are good here for the same reasons as above, as a means to clump enemies together and apply Melt on all of them at the same time.

Support Players can bring Bennet here as a healer and buffer if needed. Players can also bring Shenhe for both the Cryo resonance, as well as the buff to Wriothesley's Normal Attack DMG.



That's all for our guide on Wriothesley's best weapon and artifact builds in Genshin Impact. Wriothesley will be available with the arrival of the second half of Genshin Impact Version 4.1. Once this rate-up ends, players will have to wait until another rate-up to get him. He will likely also receive rate-ups in future character banners, especially during the Fontaine Arc of the game. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.