The Genshin Impact Version 4.1 Special Program Livestream revealed many things coming to the update, including two new playable characters, a new area in Fontaine, new enemies, and rewards to celebrate the game's third anniversary.

Genshin Impact Version 4.1 Livestream Recap

The Genshin Impact Version 4.1 Special Program Livestream “To The Stars Shining in the Depths” happened on September 15th, 2023. If you'd like to watch the VOD of the stream, the official recording can be found here.

The stream featured messages from the Genshin Impact cast along with some recipes and fun activities to celebrate the third anniversary!

Third Anniversary Rewards

“Bathing in Flowing Moonlight” Check-In Event

Log in each day to obtain up to 10 Intertwined Fates and other rewards!

An additional 1,600 Primogems and 4 Fragile Resin will be given to players along with two unique, commemorative Gadgets.

New Character – Wriothesley

“Navia, do you remember when I refused the title of ‘Baron' bestowed upon me by the Palais Mermonia a few years back? Well, that's beside the point. Today, I finally met the Administrator of the Fortress of Meropide. I had always assumed that ‘Duke' was simply a hollow title too… But it turns out that Wriothesley is far more worldly than he looks.”

— Callas, former President of the Spina di Rosula

“Emissary of Solitary Iniquity” Wriothesley is a 5-star Cryo Catalyst, the first of this combination in the game's 4-year long run. We've yet to meet him in the Archon Quest, but seeing his affiliation as the Lord of the Fortress of Meropide, he's expected to play a major role in Fontaine's story.

He is the first Cryo Catalyst character in Genshin Impact, and his playstyle is reminiscent to that of Shikanoin Heizou in that he uses melee attacks despite his weapon of choice.

New Character – Neuvillette

“Someday, when they return, their true ordeal shall begin.”

— Xbalanque, One Entombed With the Primal Fire

“Ordainer of Inexorable Judgment” Neuvillette will be playable in Genshin Impact Version 4.1. He is a 5-star Hydro Catalyst character. We first meet Neuvillette in Genshin Impact Version 4.0, in the first parts of the Traveler's journey on Fontaine.

His kit suggests that he is an on-field damage dealer and will scale off of HP.

New Area – Fortress of Meropide

As the story of the Traveler on the land (and seas!) of Fontaine continues, the map expands to reveal more of the region! The Fortress of Meropide serves as a prison to the Land of Justice, but the place means more to locals. It's described as something not like your regular prison – some inmates refuse to leave even after serving their sentence.

New Main Quest

The Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act III “To the Stars Shining in the Depths” and Act IV “Cataclysm's Quickening” will also be added in Genshin Impact 4.1. A new Fatui also enters the scene: the long-awaited “Knave,” Arlecchino.

New Story Quest

Neuvillette's Story Quest, Diluvies Chapter: Act I will be playable, giving Travelers a chance to know more about Fontaine's Iudex.

Wriothesley's Story Quest, Cerberus Chapter: Act I, on the other hand, will serve as a good supplement to this newly introduced character.

Quality of Life Changes

Some QoL updates are going live on Genshin Impact Version 4.1, including the improved Daily Commissions in the form of the Adventure Encounter System.

Main Event – Waterborn Poetry

Waterborn Poetry is this version's main event! take part in the event to earn various rewards including:

Primogems

Ballad of the Boundless Blue (4-star Catalyst)

Dandelion Bookmark

Waterborn Poetry is divided into several sub-events.

The first one is Hundred-Pace Hurling Rites, where players throw darts to hit as many Pots as they can within the time limit and score as high as possible.

The second gameplay mode is Inspiration Eruption, a battle-focused sub-event that introduces Inspiring Crystals that can release an AoE shockwave that deals massive damage.

Mending Painting Prospects requires you to take pictures and search for missing objects across Teyvat to help an art conservator restore artworks.

Genshin Impact Version 4.1 Events

Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure

After a period of adventures together, Paimon had a sudden idea to take a break by reading books. hence, the two of you set out to the Knights of Favonius' library, only to unexpectedly come across two friends…

Radiant Harvest

Wondrous creatures that should have only existed in the laboratory have suddenly appeared all over Fontaine's waters. At the same time, you encounter a very anxious merchant near Romaritime Harbor…

The Peaks and Troughs of Life

You encounter a very nervous researcher by the shore in the southeast of Beryl Region. He seems to be testing a small prototype device…

Genshin Impact 4.1 Livestream – Banners

During Phase 1 of Genshin Impact Version 4.1, the banners will feature Neuvillette in his debut banner, Decree of the Deeps. This will run alongside Hu Tao's rerun banner, Moment of Bloom.

In the second half, Wriothesley makes his entrance on Tempestuous Destiny, side-by-side with the Anemo Archon Venti in his Ballad in Goblets banner.

Each half's Weapon Banner will feature the respective 5-star characters' Signature Weapons.

New Weapons – Tome of the Eternal Flow (5-star Catalyst)

Tome of the Eternal Flow is Neuvillette's Signature Weapon.

Stats at Lv. 90, Refinement Level 1:

ATK: 541.83

Bonus CRIT DMG%: 88.2%

Aeon Wave: HP is increased by 16%. When current HP increases or decreases, Charged Attack DMG will be increased by 14% for 4s. Max 3 stacks, can be triggered once every 0.3s. When you have 3 stacks or refresh a third stack's duration, 8 Energy will be restored. This Energy restoration effect can be triggered once every 12s.



New Weapons – Cashflow Supervision (5-star Catalyst)

Cashflow Supervision is Wriothesley's Signature Weapon.

Stats at Lv. 90, Refinement Level 1:

ATK: 674.33

Bonus CRIT Rate%: 22.05

Golden Blood-Tide: ATK is increased by 16%. When current HP increases or decreases, Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 16% and Charged Attack DMG will be increased by 14% for 4s. Max 3 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. When the wielder has 3 stacks, ATK SPD will be increased by 8%.



New Weapon Event Wish Weapons

Four new weapons are also being added to the Weapon Event Wish.

New Field Boss – Experimental Field Generator

“A large device designed by the late Edwin Eastinghouse. It has the ability to ‘counteract' the effects of gravity. According to the original design intentions, this was the first step in a plan to turn Fontaine into a city in the sky, so never again would the people have to worry about the waves that once swept over the land. Even if all seven nations were to be swallowed by the deeps, the elegant Court of Fontaine would float above it all, just like Celestia. Even the secrets of the universe would no longer seem so distant.

The Arkhium in the device's core has the characteristics of ‘splitting' or ‘precipitation,' and can take matter, or certain things outside of matter, and separate them. It is said that this process can be reversed, but the Fontaine Research Institute is infatuated only with the physical effects it can produce.”

A large and out-of-control Fontaine Research Institute of Kinetic Energy Engineering device. During combat, it will channel ousia energy to unleash a Gravity Reduction Field. Characters within this field can jump significantly higher. When the device is in this state, its Gravity Reduction Field will shut down if its core is annihilated by Pneuma attacks.

New Boss – Millenial Pearl Seahorse

One of the two sovereigns standing at the apex of the Fontemer Aberrants.

Poets and authors often proclaim it to be proud and noble due to its solitary tendencies, but the true reason behind such adulatory descriptions is its elegant and slender body. As such, it is a “Pearl Seahorse,” while the suzerain of the Armored Crabs is an “Emperor.”

In the legends and rumors of Fontaine, a brutal war was once waged among the Aberrants of the Fontemer, leaving only the “Millienial Pearl Seahorse” and “Emperor of Fire and Iron” splitting the great lake into two courts, one ruling over the north, the other the south. In the “Song of Dobharcu,” the writer describes the outcome of the war: the great Hunter's Ray known as the Stormlord stirred huge waves in its death throes, causing what is now known by the people as the “first diluvian period”…

Of course, all of this is nothing more than the romantic imaginations of people who are unwilling to accept the bland realities of the world. For the Fontemer Aberrants are in fact just simple aquatic animals, and they have no grand courts nor fallen kingdoms, nor do they possess words meant to exalt or curse.

A lonesome lord of seahorses that has gained the form of a fantastical beast and has surpassed almost all other Fontemer Aberrants. The Xenomare Pearl beneath its head is a crystallization of Electro that will allow it to use more powerful elemental attacks and possess stronger defensive abilities. Other than using Elemental Reactions to destroy the Xenomare Pearl, you can also destroy the Resonant Coral Orbs it creates while guiding Fontemer Hoarthunder to deal effective DMG to said Pearl.

Genshin Impact Version 4.1 goes live on Wednesday, September 27th, 2023, with pre-load being available for the Monday of that week.