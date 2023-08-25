Wriothesley is an upcoming playable character, set for a release on Genshin Impact Version 4.1. Check out Wriothesley's Skills, Materials, Talents, and more here.

Jump to: Materials | Skills | Talents | Constellations

Wriothesley Details

“Navia, do you remember when I refused the title of ‘Baron' bestowed upon me by the Palais Mermonia a few years back? Well, that's beside the point. Today, I finally met the Administrator of the Fortress of Meropide. I had always assumed that ‘Duke' was simply a hollow title too… But it turns out that Wriothesley is far more worldly than he looks.”

— Callas, former President of the Spina di Rosula

“Emissary of Solitary Iniquity” Wriothesley is a 5-star Cryo Catalyst, the first of this combination in the game's 4-year long run. We've yet to meet him in the Archon Quest, but seeing his affiliation as the Lord of the Fortress of Meropide, he's expected to play a major role in Fontaine's story.

His Ascension Stat is Bonus CRIT DMG%, earning up to 38.4% at max Ascension. His birthday is currently unknown. His Astrolabe Name is Cerberus.

Meet the Wriothesley voice actors

For the English voiceover, Joe Zieja plays Wriothesley. His previous roles across anime and games include Claude von Riegan from the Fire Emblem series, Cesar from Just Cause 4, and Fox McCloud from Star Fox Zero: The Battle Begins.

For the Japanese voiceover, the prominent Daisuke Ono takes on the role. He is also Jing Yuan in Honkai: Star Rail, Shintaro Midorima in Kuroko's basketball, Jotaro Kujo in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and more.

Wriothesley Ascension Materials

The following materials are needed to ascend and level Wriothesley to 90. All of these are now pre-farmable with the exception of the Tubion Device and Subdetection Unit which will be acquirable in Version 4.1.

168 Subdetection Unit

Primary Ascension Materials (drops from Cryo Hypostasis, Cryo Regisvine, Aeonblight Drake, Maguu Kenki, and Perpetual Mechanical Array): 1 Shivada Jade Sliver 9 Shivada Jade Fragment 9 Shivada Jade Chunk 6 Shivada Jade Gemstone

Clockwork Meka drops: 18 Meshing Gear 30 Mechanical Spur Gear 36 Artificed Dynamic Gear

Experimental Field Generator drops: 46 Tubion Device

420,000 Mora

412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)

Wriothesley Talent Materials

Each of Wriothesley's three battle talents requires the following materials to be upgraded to Talent Level 10. These are all acquirable as of Genshin Impact Version 4.0.

Clockwork Meka drops: 6 Meshing Gear 22 Mechanical Spur Gear 31 Artificed Dynamic Gear

Talent Level-Up Materials: 3 Teachings of Order 21 Guide to Order 38 Philosophies of Order

Guardian of Apep's Oasis Weekly Boss Drops: 6 Primordial Greenbloom

1 Crown of Insight

1.6525 million Mora

Wriothesley Skills

Normal Attack: Forceful Fists of Frost

Normal Attack

Coalescing frost about his fist, Wriothesley will unleash powerful Repelling Fists, performing up to 5 rapid attacks that deal Cryo DMG.

Apart from this, Normal Attack combo count will not reset for a short time after using Icefang Rush or sprinting.

Charged Attack

Consumes a fixed amount of Stamina to leap and unleash a Vaulting Fist, dealing AoE Cryo DMG.

Plunging Attack

Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE Cryo DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Icefang Rush

Adjusting his breathing, rhythm, and pace, Wriothesley sprints forward a short distance, entering the Chilling Penalty state and unleashing more powerful attacks than before.

Chilling Penalty

Increases Wriothesley's interruption resistance

When his HP is above 50%, it will enhance the Repelling Fists of Normal Attack: Forceful Fists of Frost and increase its DMG. When such an attack hits opponents, it will consume Wriothesley's HP.

“Past convictions are past. It is our future choices that we must grasp.”

“Defy your fate, or else this glutton be, to pay your fate's due, by the crime and thee.”

Elemental Burst: Darkgold Wolfbite

Activates his boxing gloves, Wriothesley strikes out with an icy straight, then uses Icicle Impact to cause multiple instances of AoE Cryo DMG in a frontal area.

Arkhe: Ousia

After Icicle Impact ends, a Surging Blade will descend upon the opponent's position, dealing Ousia-aligned Cryo DMG.

There are some things that even the Duke of the Fortress of Meropide can do little about — for example, complicated paperwork, the trivialities of a supervisor, or even… little kids pasting a whole host of cute but difficult-to-remove stickers on his boxing gloves.

Passive Talents

The Duke's Grace

When Wriothesley crafts Weapon Ascension Materials, he has a 10% chance to receive double the product.

There Shall Be a Plea for Justice

When Wriothesley's HP is less than 60%, he will obtain a Gracious Rebuke. The next Charged Attack of his Normal Attack: Forceful Fists of Frost will be enhanced to become Rebuke: Vaulting Fist. It will not consume Stamina, deal 30% increased DMG, and will restore HP for Wriothesley after hitting equal to 30% of his Max HP.

You can gain a Gracious Rebuke this way once every 5s.

There Shall Be a Reckoning for Sin

When Wriothesley's current HP increases or decreases, if he is in the Chilling Penalty state conferred by Icefang Rush, Chilling Penalty will gain one stack of Prosecution Edict. Max 5 stacks. Each stack will increase Wriothesley's ATK by 6%.

Wriothesley Constellations

Terrorize the Evildoers

The Gracious Rebuke from “There Shall Be a Plea for Justice” shall be converted into: When Wriothesley's HP is less than 60% or while he is in the Chilling Penalty state caused by Icefang Rush, when the fifth attack of Repelling Fists hits, it will create a Gracious Rebuke. 1 Gracious Rebuke effect can be obtained every 2.5s. Additionally, Rebuke: Vaulting Fist will obtain the following enhancement: DMG dealt will be further increased to 150%. When it hits while Wriothesley is in the Chilling Penalty state, that state's duration is extended by 4s. 1 such extension can occur per 1 Chilling Penalty duration.

You must first unlock the Passive Talent “There Shall Be a Plea for Justice.”

Shackle the Arrogant

When using Darkgold Wolfbite, each Prosecution Edict stack from the Passive Talent “There Shall Be a Reckoning for Sin” will increase said ability's DMG dealt by 40%.

You must first unlock the Passive Talent “There Shall Be a Reckoning for Sin.”

Punish the Frauds

Increases the Level of Normal Attack: Forceful Fists of Frost by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Redeem Those Who Suffer

The HP restored to Wriothesley through Rebuke: Vaulting Fist will be increased to 50% of his Max HP. You must first unlock the Passive Talent “There Shall Be a Plea for Justice.”

Additionally, when Wriothesley is healed, if the amount of healing overflows, the following effects will occur depending on whether his is on the field or not. If he is on the field, his ATK SPD will be increased by 20% for 4s. If he is off-field, all party members' ATK SPD will be increased by 10% for 6s. These two ATK SPD increasing methods cannot stack.

Mercy for the Wrongly Accused

Increases the Level of Darkgold Wolfbite by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Cherish the Innocent

The CRIT Rate of Rebuke: Vaulting Fist will be increased by 10%, and its CRIT DMG by 80%. When released, it will also unleash an icicle that deals 100% of Rebuke: Vaulting Fist's Base DMG. DMG dealt this way is regarded as Charged Attack DMG.

You must first unlock the Passive Talent “There Shall Be a Plea for Justice.”

Wriothesley Official Introduction: Guilty waters run deep

“Administrator of the Fortress of Meropide”

— If Wriothesley needed a namecard, this would suffice.

No foreword, and no epilogue. Just like that place of exiled convicts he's in charge of, standing there silently at the bottom of the sea.

Despite its discretion, as a resting place for criminals, the Fortress of Meropide harbors a network of conflicting interests that would have a corrupting influence on many.

But even if someone was bent on infiltrating this place, they'd soon be swallowed up like breadcrumbs in a bowl of soup.

Some have lauded His Grace's aptitude for taking care of thorny problems. Hearing such praise, Wriothesley would simply lower his teacup… and pick up his newspaper.

“You've got the wrong end of the stick. They just wanted somewhere to lead well-ordered lives, and I gave them the ‘tranquility' they required.”

All information taken from Honey Hunter.