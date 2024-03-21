Knowing how to throw weapons in WWE 2K24 will help you take out your opponent from a distance. Overall, weapons in WWE 2K24 give you the extra firewpower you need to bruise your enemies. Are two wrestlers running at you full-charge and teaming up on you? Throw a chair at one and body slam the other as you fight your way to victory. To help newcomers, we created a guide on how to throw your weapons in WWE 2K24.
How Do You Throw Weapons In WWE 2K24?
To throw a weapon in WWE 2K24, face your opponent and press the B/Circle button when ready. However, if you miss, you can always pick the weapon back up. Overall, throwing weapons is great for stopping a charging opponent, or for throwing off their strategy.
Furthermore, we love to use weapons in any match type featuring more than two wrestlers. If you're outnumbered 2-1, then throwing a weapon should help throw one enemy off while you focus on the other. While it might not help you win at least you go out guns blazing.
Using and throwing weapons deal considerable damage. Therefore, take into consideration when and if you should throw it. Should you miss, you might just be giving your opponent the literal tools to knock you out. So make sure to aim carefully before throwing a powerful weapon.
How To Pick Up A Weapon In WWE 2K24
To Pick up a Weapon in WWE 2K24, stand by the side of the Ring and press LB/L1. A wheel icon should appear, letting you know which weapons are at your disposal. Select the weapon with A or X and let your opponent have it.
Overall, Weapons can be found in several areas based on what match type you play. They mostly reside under the ring, but sometimes are locatable in the ring side as well. Nevertheless, there's no shortage of weapons in the game either. Furthermore, the latest installment in the series even added a few new weapons.
All Weapons In WWE 2K24
- Baseball Bat
- Chair
- Guitar
- Hockey Stick
- Kendo Stick
- Ladder
- La Chancla (Flip Flops)
- Microphone
- Sledgehammer
- Slim Jim
- Shovel
- Stop Sign
- Table
- Trash Can
Some of the new weapons in this installment include the Guitar, Trash Can, Microphone, Slim Jim, and La Chancla. However, many classic weapons, like the Chair or Ladder, both obviously make a return. In fact, the Ladder is necessary to use in some of the modes within the game. Regardless, each weapon works very well when you understand how to use them.
Overall, that wraps up our guide on how to pick up and throw weapons in WWE 2K24. We hope this guide helps you in a tight pinch where you need to be creative with your arsenal. Furthermore, feel free to check out some of our other WWE 2K24 guides. Overall, we have guides on topics like Cashing In the MITB Briefcase, or removing the straps.
Lastly, feel free to read our review of WWE 2K24, which we noted was graphically impressive. Overall, the latest entry in the series expands upon previous installments with a big roster of wrestlers and weapons to use. We wish you the best of luck out there in the ring!
