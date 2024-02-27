CM Punk, Jade Cargill, Kairi Sane, and the Dudley Boys are just some of the WWE superstars and legends that will be part of the WWE 2K24 Season Pass DLC packs, adding to the WWE 2K24 Roster. With them, the total number of WWE wrestlers in the roster grows closer to 300 playable characters, managers, and GMs.
WWE 2K24 DLC Wrestlers: DLC Packs, Release Dates, and Details
WWE 2K24 is coming out on March 8, 2024, debuting with 252 playable characters and 9 managers. The post-launch DLC will add at least twenty more wrestlers and managers, which includes both active competitors and legends. In total, just the base roster of WWE 2K24 already offers more diverse options than its predecessor. It also added some highly-requested names, including the returning CM Punk, who had just yesterday taken matters into his own hands.
Here are all of the WWE 2K24 Season Pass DLC Packs, their release dates, and accompanying wrestlers and managers:
ECW Punk Pack – May 15, 2024
- CM Punk
- Bubba Ray Dudley
- D-Von Dudley
- Sandman
- Terry Funk
MyFACTION Content:
- ECW Paul Heyman Manager Card
- Superstar Cards
Post Malone & Friends Pack – June 26, 2024
- Post Malone
- Sensational Sherri
- Mosh
- Thrasher
- Honky Tonk Man
- Jimmy Hart (Manager)
MyFACTION Content:
- Superstar Cards
Pat McAfee Pack – July 24, 2024
- Pat McAfee
- Playable Co-Hosts (More Details to be Revealed at a Later Date)
MyFACTION Content:
- Co-host Manager Cards
- Superstar Cards
Global Superstars Pack – September 20, 2024
- Jade Cargill
- Nia Jax
- Michelle McCool
- Carlito
- Kairi Sane
- Lyra Valkyria
- Dragon Lee
MyFACTION Content:
- Superstar Cards
WCW Pack – November 13, 2024
- Diamond Dallas Page
- Iron Sheik
- Mr. Perfect
- Great Muta
- Lex Luger
MyFACTION Content:
- Superstar Cards
With these new superstars and legends, the base 252 will be bolstered with 23 more superstars, totaling up to 275. On top of the base 9 managers and the one additional manager from the DLC, the game now has 285 playable characters, not yet including the “Playable co-hosts” included in the Pat McAfee Pack.
As usual, all of the downloadable content packs will be purchasable individually or as part of the Season Pass, which also comes along with the Deluxe and 40 Years of WrestleMania versions of the game.
WWE 2K24 is set to have a release date of March 8, 2024, on PC through Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X, with owners of the Digital Deluxe and Forty Years of WrestleMania Editions gaining access to the game as early as March 5, 2024. This means that players can gain access to the game as early as eight days from now, which isn't that long of a wait anymore.