WWE 2K24's Universe Mode allows players to earn the Money In the Bank Briefcase (MITB), yet they might not know how to cash it. Therefore, we created a guide on how to Cash the Money In The Bank Briefcase in WWE 2K24 Universe Mode. Although the game offers several ways to earn a championship fight, this method offers of winning it all. Without further ado, let's dive right in.
How Do You Cash Money In The Bank In WWE 2K24 Universe Mode?
Overall, WWE 2K24 offers three ways to cash in MITB:
- Announce Cash-In
- Surprise Cash-In
- Post-Match Cash-In
Firstly, the Announce Cash-In Method is the standard way of cashing MITB in WWE 2K24. Overall, it requires you to have match against a champion or Superstar. Furthermore, it doesn't even need to be a championship match.
When selecting a match in Universe mode, the option to announce cash-in before the fight begins.
Secondly, Surprise Cash-In allows you to cash the money in the bank briefcase in the middle of a match. Overall, you need start a match in which your targeted champion is also participating in. During the match, pause the game, and select the Cash-In option.
This automatically turns the game into a Triple Threat Match as the holder enters the match.
Lastly, the Post-Match Cash-In option allows you to cash the MITB after a unique situation. Overall, it appears less frequently than other options, and happens when the Champion just endured a difficult match. Press the corresponding button to join in just as the pinfall almost ends. A new match begins, and a chance to cash in.
Overall, we recommend the first two methods. That's because, as mentioned earlier, the Post-Match option appears less frequently. Nevertheless, it's still pretty fun to reign in on the champion's parade and start a whole new fight.
How To Earn the MITB Briefcase in WWE 2K24
You need to earn the Money In The Bank Briefcase before announcing any kind of cash-in. Therefore, you need to set up a MITB championship match to fight for the bag. To do so:
- Enter Universe Mode, and select Supertar
- Create a Championship match via superstar selection screen
- Ensure both MITB matches are active and that the match created is, indeed, a championship.
- Ensure the holder is one of the superstars involved in the event
- Select MITB Match Type, and select Money In The Bank
- The next match should now feature the MITB Logo, notifying you followed all the steps correctly.
Overall, MITB ladder matches pin you up against seven other wrestlers in one ring. Essentially, you need to use the ladder to climb up to the middle of the arena. Furthermore, you must complete a mini-game without disruption from any of the other contenders. Therefore, you'll preferably want to knock most of them out before climbing the ladder.
Once you win, you'll be the one holding the briefcase.
And that's everything you need to know about how to cash-in the MITB n in WWE 2K24. Thankfully, the game allows you to use the Cash-In feature in other modes, like MyGM and Play Now. Check out some of our other WWE 2K24 guides, as well as the complete roster. We also released our own review of WWE 2K24, which we gave a 9/10.
